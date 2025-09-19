Gotham FC Midfielder Taryn Torres out for Remainder of Season

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Midfielder Taryn Torres suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during training on Sunday, Gotham FC announced.

Torres will be placed on the NWSL's season-ending injury list.

"We are deeply saddened for Taryn," Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said. "She will have our full support throughout her recovery, and we have no doubt she will come back stronger than before."

Torres, 26, was selected out of the University of Virginia by Gotham in the 2021 NWSL Draft before choosing to return to the Cavaliers for the spring season. She has appeared in 15 matches this year, including eight starts, and has totaled 47 appearances and 22 starts across all competitions with Gotham.

Internationally, Torres represented the United States at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and has also played for the U-19, U-17 and U-15 national teams.







