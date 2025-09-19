Gotham FC Midfielder Taryn Torres out for Remainder of Season
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Midfielder Taryn Torres suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during training on Sunday, Gotham FC announced.
Torres will be placed on the NWSL's season-ending injury list.
"We are deeply saddened for Taryn," Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said. "She will have our full support throughout her recovery, and we have no doubt she will come back stronger than before."
Torres, 26, was selected out of the University of Virginia by Gotham in the 2021 NWSL Draft before choosing to return to the Cavaliers for the spring season. She has appeared in 15 matches this year, including eight starts, and has totaled 47 appearances and 22 starts across all competitions with Gotham.
Internationally, Torres represented the United States at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and has also played for the U-19, U-17 and U-15 national teams.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Gotham FC Midfielder Taryn Torres out for Remainder of Season - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Forward Khyah Harper Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on 90's Night - Orlando Pride
- Spirit Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine with 2-2 Draw against Angel City - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Draws Washington Spirit at Home 2-2 - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Midfielder Taryn Torres out for Remainder of Season
- Forward Khyah Harper Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Stays Perfect in Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage
- Campbell, Shaw Set for First Club Starts
- Gotham FC Makes First Trip to Canada to Face Vancouver Rise Academy