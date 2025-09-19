Tune In: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage on Prime Video
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, Sep. 19, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Theme Night: 90's Night, presented by Teruya Law
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video (USA), ESPN SSA (Africa,) Stan Sports (Australia), Canal GOAT TV or XSports (Brazil), TV Azteca (Central America), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), Dubai TV (MENA), ESPN (Netherlands)
The Story:
The Pride are back in NWSL regular season play, coming off a 5-0 victory over Chorrillo FC in its second group stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup on Tuesday.
The Pride are unbeaten in its last three matches against the North Carolina Courage, outscoring the opposition by way of five goals to two.
In the victory over Chorrillo FC, forward Summer Yates recorded just the second hat trick in Pride history.
Quote of the Week:
"It's a quick turnaround. It was only yesterday we were in Panama, but this is the schedule, this is the league, and we have to move on. It's an opportunity for us to bounce back from a disappointing result [in NWSL play]. I think the performance was there; I think we had good intentions to go out there and beat Bay FC, but it wasn't meant to be. We got a positive result this past Tuesday in Panama. We want to continue that momentum at home in front of our own fans. North Carolina is always a tough opponent, and they've got a set way of playing regardless of who's in charge. So, it should turn out to be an exciting game for everyone."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 5, Chorrillo FC 0 (9/16/25, Estadio Rommel Fernández)
Goal-Scorers: Julie Doyle, Summer Yates (3), Ally Lemos
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup
North Carolina's Last Matchup: North Carolina Courage 2, Angel City FC 1 (9/13/25, First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park)
Goal-Scorers: Manaka Matsukubo, Brianna Pinto; Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 5-10-3 (Home: 2-5-0, Away: 3-5-3)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, North Carolina Courage 1 (5/10/25, First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park)
Next Up: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC
Date & Time: Friday, Sep. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Broadcast: NWSL+, Paramount+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
