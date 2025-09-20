Orlando Pride Falls, 1-0, to North Carolina Courage

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando, FL - The Orlando Pride (8-8-5, 29 points) fell 1-0 to North Carolina Courage (7-7-7, 28 points) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday evening.

After nearly 90 minutes of scoreless play, the visitors broke the deadlock on a late counterattack when a rebound fell to Shinomi Koyama in the middle of the box, who then delivered a low-driven strike with her left foot. The Pride had a chance to equalize in stoppage time with Summer Yates getting a shot off that went just over the bar after a Courage defender got a touch to it.

The Pride will look to bounce back as they begin a 10-day road stand next week, first heading to Southern California to take on the San Diego Wave on Friday, Sept. 26, at Snapdragon Stadium, before traveling to Mexico City to face Club América Femenil in Concacaf W Champions Cup play on Sept. 30. Seb Hines' side will then complete their trip with a visit to the Houston Dash on Oct. 3.

Scoring Summary:

89' Shinomi Koyama - NC 1, ORL 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Disappointed with the result but not the performance. I thought between the two halves we put some really good pressure on, forcing a lot of turnovers, a lot of errors. I sound like a broken record but it's fine margins again. We're so close to scoring. They're clearing two goals off the line. It's just not meant to be right now. I just told the players at the end of the game that you've got to keep believing and keep pushing and it will turn around. There's a lot of great moments within the game, but we've got to continue to do what we're doing and it will turn around, at some point. Luckily for us, there is still enough time in the season to turn it around. The challenges have been, obviously, a three-game week and quick turnaround but I'm not one to make excuses. I thought we were great. I thought there was a lot of intent today. It's come down to a moment."

Match Notes:

Kerry Abello and Haley McCutcheon both made their 64th regular season start to pass newly minted USWNT U-18 women's coach and former Pride player Toni Pressley for seventh in Club history.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last NWSL match, with Anna Moorhouse and Emily Sams earning a spot in the Starting XI.

Next Match:

The Orlando Pride will hit the road and travel to Snapdragon Stadium to take on the San Diego Wave on Friday, Sept. 26. That match is set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on NWSL+ and Paramount+.







