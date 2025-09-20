Orlando Pride Falls, 1-0, to North Carolina Courage

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pride (8-8-5, 29 points) fell 1-0 to North Carolina Courage (7-7-7, 28 points) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday evening.

After nearly 90 minutes of scoreless play, the visitors broke the deadlock on a late counterattack when a rebound fell to Shinomi Koyama in the middle of the box, who then delivered a low-driven strike with her left foot. The Pride had a chance to equalize in stoppage time with Summer Yates getting a shot off that went just over the bar after a Courage defender got a touch to it.

The Pride will look to bounce back as they begin a 10-day road stand next week, first heading to Southern California to take on the San Diego Wave on Friday, Sept. 26, at Snapdragon Stadium, before traveling to Mexico City to face Club América Femenil in Concacaf W Champions Cup play on Sept. 30. Seb Hines' side will then complete their trip with a visit to the Houston Dash on Oct. 3.

Goal Highlights:

89' Shinomi Koyama - NC 1, ORL 0

Match Notes:

Kerry Abello and Haley McCutcheon both made their 64th regular season start to pass newly minted USWNT U-18 women's coach and former Pride player Toni Pressley for seventh in Club history.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last NWSL match, with Anna Moorhouse and Emily Sams earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Disappointed with the result but not the performance. I thought between the two halves we put some really good pressure on, forcing a lot of turnovers, a lot of errors. I sound like a broken record but it's fine margins again. We're so close to scoring. They're clearing two goals off the line. It's just not meant to be right now. I just told the players at the end of the game that you've got to keep believing and keep pushing and it will turn around. There's a lot of great moments within the game, but we've got to continue to do what we're doing and it will turn around, at some point. Luckily for us, there is still enough time in the season to turn it around. The challenges have been, obviously, a three-game week and quick turnaround but I'm not one to make excuses. I thought we were great. I thought there was a lot of intent today. It's come down to a moment."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will hit the road and travel to Snapdragon Stadium to take on the San Diego Wave on Friday, Sept. 26. That match is set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

North Carolina Courage 0 1 1 Scoring Summary:

NC - Shinomi Koyama 89'

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Recap.

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sep. 19, 2025

Attendance: 20,575

Heineken Star of the Match: Oihane About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.