Portland Thorns Suffer 3-0 Defeat at Gotham FC

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns faced a setback in its race for the playoffs on Saturday evening, falling 3-0 on the road at Gotham FC.

The Thorns entered the match lined up to defend heavily against Gotham's attacking unit but were faced with an early uphill battle a Midge Purce header gave the hosts the lead 10 minutes in.

The Portland backline would find some rhythm in the first half to keep out the attacks on goal while also creating opportunities up top to build up positive momentum, but Rose Lavelle would eventually score Gotham's second just before the break.

In the second half, both sides scored goals that were disallowed - Purce for Gotham in the 51' and Reilyn Turner for Portland in the 62' - before Gotham's Katie Stengel tripled it.

The debuts of Portland's newest additions, 18-year-olds Laila Harbert and Valerin Loboa, also happened in the second half, who came in and displayed flashes of their quality on the pitch as players who could contribute for Portland down the stretch.

Gotham ultimately held on to secure the three points and Portland must now begin to prepare for their penultimate home match next weekend against Bay FC.

ATTENDANCE: 8,522

TEAM NOTES

Portland's newest 18-year-old additions - midfielder Laila Harbert (on loan from Arsenal) and forward Valerin Loboa - made their Thorns and NWSL debuts tonight, coming into the match in the 61' and 83', respectively.

Tonight's loss was Portland's first in four away matches. UP NEXT: The Thorns return to Providence Park to host Bay FC on Saturday, October 4. Fans are invited to a pre-match ceremony to celebrate the iconic career of club legend Christine Sinclair as she becomes the first player to be inducted into the Thorns Hall of Fame. Tickets are on sale at thorns.com/tickets with kickoff on ION scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

GFC - Midge Purce (Mandy Freeman) 10': Purce found Freeman's cross in the box and headed it into the bottom right corner.

GFC - Rose Lavelle (Jaedyn Shaw) 43': Lavelle dribbled the ball into the box and struck the ball into the the net.

SECOND HALF

GFC - Katie Stengel (Rose Lavelle) 73': Lavelle's backheel pass found Stengel in the box, who struck it into the net from the corner of the six-yard box.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (5-4-1): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes (Kaitlyn Torpey 84'), Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (Reilyn Turner 45'), Mallie McKenzie, Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita (Laila Harbert 61'), Jessie Fleming (Pietra Tordin 77'), Olivia Moultrie, Deyna Castellanos (Valerin Loboa 84')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Daiane, Mimi Alidou, Alexa Spaanstra

Gotham FC (4-3-3): Ann-Katrin Berger, Mandy Freeman-C (Kayla Duran 79'), Jess Carter, Emily Sonnett, Bruninha (Lilly Reale 62'), Rose Lavelle (Sarah Schupansky 79'), Jaelin Howell, Josefine Hasbo, Jaedyn Shaw (Gabi Portilho 79'), Midge Purce, Esther Gonzalez

Subs not used: Shelby Hogan, Mak Whitman, Sofia Cook, Khyah Harper

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Olivia Moultrie 90+1'

GFC: N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | GFC

Goals: 0|3

Assists: 0|3

Possession: 49|51

Shots: 4|15

Shots on Target: 2|7

Saves: 4|2

Tackles: 15|14

Tackles Won: 10|9

Interceptions: 8|15

Fouls: 7|14

Offsides: 1|2

Corner Kicks: 3|8







