Portland Thorns Grab Late 1-1 Draw Against San Diego Wave FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - In a difficult contest against San Diego Wave FC, the Portland Thorns managed to come back late in the match to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Providence Park on Saturday evening.

The Thorns defense was on full display in the first half, winning all their tackles and boxing in San Diego's players to thwart their advances and force mistakes. For any ball that did get past the backline, Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was there to make the save, registering three saves in the first 30 minutes.

Following an Olivia Moultrie free kick effort in the 32', momentum began to slowly shift in Portland's favor as the Thorns began to find themselves creating more scoring opportunities in search of that first goal. Ultimately though, the teams would enter halftime scoreless.

Following the break, San Diego would be the first to strike in the 56' with Savannah McCaskill hitting the ball into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

The Thorns would make several changes in the minutes after to find its way back into the match. Finally in the 86', Moultrie took another free kick that deflected off the crossbar and the Wave keeper before the ball landed at the feet of Portland defender Reyna Reyes who tapped the ball into the net for the crucial equalizer.

With a point in the bag, the Thorns currently sit third in the standings and will look to continue its playoff push in a big-time road battle next weekend at Gotham FC.

ATTENDANCE: 18,443

TEAM NOTES

Defender Reyna Reyes tallied her third goal of the season, adding to her career season-high total.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made six saves tonight, the highest amount of saves she has registered in a home match.

UP NEXT: The Thorns hit the road to face Gotham FC on Friday, September 26. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 5 p.m. PT on NWSL+.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

N/A

SECOND HALF

SD - Savannah McCaskill 56': Recovering a deflected shot outside the box, McCaskill would strike the ball into the bottom right corner.

POR - Reyna Reyes 86': After Moultrie's free kick deflected off the crossbar and keeper, Reyes ran in for the tap-in.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie (Alexa Spaanstra 76'), Jessie Fleming, Sam Coffey-C, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner, Pietra Tordin (Hina Sugita 63'), Julie Dufour (Mimi Alidou 23', Deyna Castellanos 77')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Laila Harbert, Isabella Obaze, Kaitlyn Torpey, Daiane

San Diego Wave (4-3-3): DiDi Haracic, Kristen McNabb, Kennedy Wesley, Trinity Armstrong, Hanna Lundkvist (Kyra Carusa 90+3'), Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali, Savannah McCaskill-C (Perle Morroni 83'), Gia Corley (Laurina Fazer 76'), Dudinha (Makenzy Robbe 76'), Adriana Leon

Subs not used: Hillary Beall, Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, Daniela Arias, Quincy McMahon

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Reilyn Turner (Yellow) 38',

SD: Gia Corley (Yellow) 6, Savannah McCaskill (Yellow) 32', Adriana Leon (Yellow) 49', Trinity Armstrong (Yellow) 85', Perle Morroni (Yellow) 90+1'

MATCH STATS

POR | SD

Goals: 1|1

Assists: 0|0

Possession: 42|58

Shots: 9|14

Shots on Target: 3|7

Saves: 11|2

Tackles: 15|14

Tackles Won: 10|9

Interceptions: 8|15

Fouls: 7|14

Offsides: 1|4

Corner Kicks: 3|8







