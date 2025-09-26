Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-11-6, 18 points 13th NWSL) travel to Northern California to take on Bay FC (4-11-6, 19 points 12th NWSL) on Saturday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Utah Royals FC claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville, delivering a second straight win at home and extending the club's unbeaten run to six matches. First-half goals from Mina Tanaka, Janni Thomsen, and Cloé Lacasse gave the Royals the edge in a high-energy contest in front of the Wasatch Front faithful. Recently extended, Tanaka delivered a moment of brilliance, flicking the ball over defenders inside Racing's 18-yard box before volleying home past a helpless goalkeeper. Thomsen opened her NWSL scoring account with a composed first-time finish to the far post, doubling Utah's lead. Lacasse, back on the scoresheet for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in October 2024, made her moment count. After having a goal called back for offside last week, the Canadian international would not be denied this time-rifling a powerful left-footed strike into the far upper corner. Tanaka joined an exclusive club, becoming just the third player in Utah Royals history-across both iterations of the franchise-to record both a goal and an assist in a single match, joining Christen Press and Claudia Zornoza in the milestone.

Utah Royals FC holds the historical edge over Bay FC heading into this weekend's matchup, having gone unbeaten in all three previous meetings between the two clubs. The first encounter came on June 16, 2024, at PayPal Park, where Kate Del Fava secured all three points for Utah with a dramatic 89th-minute header to seal a 1-0 win. In the return fixture on August 23, 2024, the Royals earned a 2-1 victory at home, with Paige Monaghan finding the back of the net and an own goal contributing to the final result. The most recent meeting occurred on March 15, 2025, in the season opener in Sandy. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Bianca St-Georges marking her Royals debut by scoring the club's first goal of the new campaign.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli:: Utah Royals FC vs. Bay FC | PayPal Park | 8:00 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

Bay FC enters Saturday's matchup in 12th place on the NWSL table, sitting just one point ahead of Utah Royals FC. Form has been a concern in recent weeks, with Bay winless in the last five matches-recording three losses and two draws. Most recently, the club played to back-to-back 1-1 draws against Gotham FC and Orlando Pride. Prior to those results, Bay FC endured a three-match losing streak, falling at home to Kansas City Current, on the road to Angel City FC, and again at home to the Washington Spirit. Off the field, Bay FC announced that Head Coach Albertin Montoya will step down at the conclusion of the 2025 NWSL season.

Following Saturday night's match, Utah Royals FC will hit the road to face Chicago Stars FC on October 5. Utah will finally return home to host the San Diego Wave on October 11, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







