Chicago Stars FC Lose to Kansas City Current, 4-1

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, MO - Chicago Stars FC fell to the first-place Kansas City Current by a score of 4-1. Forwards Ally Schlegel and Nádia Gomes connected for the team's only goal, while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, recorded her 700th career regular-season save. The team now looks forward to the final four matches of the season including next week's Nuestra Ciudad match October 5 against Utah Royals FC.

Kansas City brought in six changes to their lineup before kickoff, but the rotation didn't phase them. To Chicago's dismay, the Current quickly scored after a pass from the Stars turned over possession to Kansas City and the ball bounced between Current players before Bia Zaneratto tapped the ball to Debinha for the lead in the seventh minute. Kansas City began to dominate the match, amassing seven more shots between the 18th and 28th minutes, but Chicago livened up in the final 15 minutes of the half to come up with four chances. In the 42nd minute Chicago looked to have found the equalizer after a shot from Ally Schlegel flew past the Current's keeper, but the referee saw something in the box causing them to nullify the goal to keep Kansas City up by one at the half.

Looking to build off the momentum they had at the end of the second half, Chicago came out making no changes to the 11 on the pitch. The team hit a speed bump in the form of Bia who scored a second for Kansas City in the 51st minute. Chicago continued to fight, however, and six minutes later finally broke through. Midfielder, Bea Franklin, forced a turnover and midfield and Julia Grosso picked up the ball and found forward, Ally Schlegel, who carried the ball up the pitch. Just before getting to the top of the 18-yard box, Schlegel threaded a pass to Nádia Gomes who was running alongside Schlegel on the right wing. Looking to catch Kansas City off guard, Gomes took a quick shot with her left that found the back of the net that. Fueled by the goal, Chicago continued to fight, but the first place Current showed why they're leading the league table and scored two more before the final whistle. With the loss Chicago is now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Alyssa Naeher recorded the 700th regular-season save of her NWSL career tonight in the 21st minute of the match

Ava Cook marked her 50th regular-season appearance - all 50 with Chicago

Forward Nádia Gomes secured her second goal of the season

Ally Schlegel recorded her fourth assist of the season

The team's goal in the second half of the match was their 18th second-half goal of the season, tied for most in the NWSL with North Carolina

Chicago's goal against Kansas City is the first goal conceded by the Current since June 14

Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC, October 5, 2025, at 3 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

1 2 F

KC 1 3 4

CHI 0 1 0

KC: 7' Debinha (Bia Zaneratto), 51' Bia Zaneratto (Temwa Chawinga), 73' Temwa Chawinga (Mary Long), 95' Lo'eau LaBonta (PK)

CHI: 58' Nádia Gomes (Ally Schlegel)

KC: 25' Michelle Cooper (Yellow Card), 31' Katie Scott (Yellow Card)

CHI: 13' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card), 90+4' Ava Cook (Yellow Card)

KC: Lorena, Ellie Wheeler, Gabrielle Robinson (63' Regan Steigleder), Elizabeth Ball, Katie Scott (45' Izzy Rodriguez), Debinha (68' Ally Sentnor), Bayley Feist, Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga, Bia Zaneratto (63' Mary Long), Michelle Cooper (63' Alex Pfeiffer)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski (85' Ava Cook), Ally Schlegel, Maitane López, Bea Franklin (74' Ivonne Chacón), Ludmila, Nádia Gomes (74' Jameese Joseph), Julia Grosso

