Preview: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago Stars FC (2-10-9, 15 pts) ends a two-match road trip this week, visiting National Women's Soccer League Shield winners, the Kansas City Current (17-2-2, 53 pts). With just five regular-season matches remaining, it's do or die for the last-place Stars if Chicago wants to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Where to Watch

Stream: Prime Video

Previous Result:

KC: Kansas City shutout Seattle Reign FC at home, 2-0

CHI: Chicago dropped points on the road against Houston Dash, 1-0

Storylines

Closer Than it Appears: It's a battle between the top and bottom of the table in Kansas City to kick off the weekend. Kansas City has quite a cushion between themselves and, well, everybody on the NWSL table, especially Chicago, with 38 points separating the two teams. Despite having at least seven more wins than every other NWSL club, the Current fall very close to the Stars when comparing multiple statistics, with Kansas City holding a 77.33% passing accuracy while Chicago averages 76.07%, and the Current managing 109 shots on target compared to the Stars' 91. Chicago even leads Kansas City in certain categories, with the Stars having a better shooting accuracy (54.49%) than the Current (50.23%) and winning more duels (997) than the host (932). After securing the 2025 NWSL Shield last weekend against Seattle, it's quite possible Kansas City will let their guard down or rest some of their top talent, giving Chicago just the opportunity the Stars need to take three points home.

Now or Never: There's barely any wiggle room left for Chicago when it comes to keeping their playoff hopes alive. Currently, the Stars can still finish as high as sixth place on the table, above the playoff line, but that requires nothing but wins for Chicago, losses for the Seattle Reign, Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage in all their remaining fixtures, plus a lot of Stars goals and virtually none from Seattle, Orlando and North Carolina. It's a tall order, one likely out of reach, but simply keeping Chicago's chance at the playoffs alive is a bit easier. With just 15 points still up for grabs, Chicago can only earn a total of 30 points on the season. As long as the Stars can get more than 28 points and the Pride and the Courage don't earn more than 31 points, there's still hope for Chicago. No one's done yet, and there's one thing Stars fans can always count on: Chicago never goes down without a fight.

Right Back Rockin': Defender Kathrin Hendrich made her debut for the Chicago Stars off the bench August 1, and despite being in Europe with the German Women's National Team just over a week before earning her first minutes, Hendrich didn't miss a beat. Effortlessly slotted into right back for the Stars and starting all seven matches since her first NWSL match, Hendrich hasn't recorded a passing accuracy below 78.95% during this time. In addition to providing a reliable and strong presence on Chicago's back line, averaging a team-high 90.03 passing percentage while she does, Hendrich has also proven herself on the attack as well. As one of the tallest Stars on the pitch at any given moment, Hendrich can often be found in the box during corner kicks, and a corner kick is where she found herself the opportunity to keep the ball alive with a shot that didn't go in, but did lead to Alyssa Naeher's stoppage time equalizer in Seattle August 18. With Hendrich excelling like that at both ends of the pitch and signed with the Chicago through at least 2026, there's certainly more to come for the German international.







