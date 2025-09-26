Tune In: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave on Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+ and Paramount+

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (USA), Stan Sports (Australia), Canal GOAT TV or XSports (Brazil), TAP (Phillipines) TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), Dubai TV (MENA), ESPN (Netherlands), Disney+ (Nordics)

The Story:

Defender Kerry Abello is one appearance away from her 100th for the Pride across all competitions. Abello would become just the third player in Pride history to achieve the century mark in appearances, joining fellow teammates Kylie Nadaner and Marta.

The Pride's cross-country trek to take on San Diego will mark the first leg of a three-game road trip spanning 10 days. Following Friday night's contest, the Pride will travel to Mexico City to take on Club América in its next Group Stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and wrap up the trip back in NWSL regular season play against the Houston Dash.

The Pride is unbeaten in its last three matches against San Diego and will aim to make it four on Friday evening at Snapdragon Stadium.

Quote of the Week:

"San Diego is a team that likes to keep possession, draw you out, exploit the spaces that they've left. They've got some really high-quality players that we have to be aware of. We remember the last time we played them-in the first half they were very good. It was new to what we had faced before in the league. I don't like to look at current form because it's a game-by-game sort of situation now where every team is at. But they're a good team, good quality players, a coach that's been around and played and worked under some really top clubs. So, we're just really focused on ourselves and looking forward to the prospect of turning this season around."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Orlando's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, North Carolina Courage 1 (9/19/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Shinomi Koyama

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

San Diego's Last Matchup: San Diego Wave FC 1, Portland Thorns FC 1 (9/20/25, Providence Park)

Goal-Scorers: Savannah McCaskill; Reyna Reyes

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-1-2 (Home: 2-1-1, Away: 2-0-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, San Diego Wave FC 1 (3/29/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Club América Femenil

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

Broadcast: Paramount+

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.