Bay FC Hosts Utah Royals in Second Straight Home Match

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC plays its second straight home match this weekend as the Utah Royals visit PayPal Park in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Season opener. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. It's Bay FC's penultimate regular season home match of the 2025 season, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at BayFC.com/tickets. The match will serve as the nightcap of an NWSL doubleheader on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call.

Bay FC looks to remain unbeaten for a third consecutive week. Last weekend the club came from behind against a strong Gotham FC side at PayPal Park, earning a point following a second half strike by forward Racheal Kundananji off the bench. The club's backline shined, neutralizing the visitors' deep attack as loanee defender Brooklyn Courtnall made her first career NWSL start alongside defender Sydney Collins. With each side this week on a strong run of form, it's sure to be a competitive contest at PayPal Park as both aim for a late surge in the standings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson: Malonson put in a stellar shift in Sunday, helping the club stay organized behind the ball while influencing the game repeatedly in the high areas. She finished the evening with a match-high three chances created, including the assist on Kundananji's 69th minute score, and seven entries into the final third. On the defensive end, she tallied nine successful duels and seven interceptions to help keep Gotham FC from finding a tempo throughout the match.

Utah Royals FC forward Mina Tanaka: Tanaka took home the league's honor for Goal of the Week this week for an impressive strike from distance on the volley. She also tallied an assist on her side's second score of the night, as midfielder Janni Thomsen found the net. Following the summer transfer of midfielder Aly Sentnor to Kansas City, the Japanese international has featured more prominently in the club's attack alongside midfielder Paige Monaghan.

ACKNOWLEDGED FOR EXCELLENCE

Kundananji's 69th minute score vs. Gotham FC earned leaguewide praise, netting a nomination for the NWSL's weekly Goal of the Week award. Just moments after entering the match, the Zambian took a layoff from Malonson, turned inside, and let loose a curling strike from distance out of the reach of the opposing goalkeeper and into the back of the net. It was her fourth score this season, second in as many matches, and third in five games dating to August 23. Kundananji now has a club-record nine career scores in the NWSL with Bay FC.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Bay FC defender Brooklyn Courtnall's inclusion in the Starting XI last week marked the first start of her young career. The USC product signed with the North Carolina Courage ahead of this season before joining Bay FC on loan last month. Against Gotham FC, Courtnall was excellent. She tallyed four successful one-on-one duels, three interceptions and 11 recoveries against an attacking lineup with some of the league's top talents in Rose Lavelle and Esther Gonzalez.

OPPONENT REPORT

After a tough start, Utah has been one of the surprises of the season's second half. The club is unbeaten in six games dating to August 15, a stretch that includes three wins and just four goals conceded. Monaghan has led the way, with three goals scored and a 2.79 expected goals rating, good for second in the league in that timeframe.

The club played an eventful contest at home vs. Racing Louisville last week, ending in a 3-2 win. A dream start saw the club net three first half goals, with Mina Tanaka, Jani Thomsen and Chloe Lacasse all scoring ahead of the break. Louisville's Emma Sears and Janin Sonis each put one through to draw the visitors within one, but the scoreline would hold for Utah to claim all three points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY v UTA

Bay FC and Utah last met in the 2025 season opener, a 1-1 draw in cold conditions at America First Field March 15. The hosts scored first as forward Bianca St. Georges ran onto a long ball played by goalkeeper Mandy Haught in the 12th minute, putting it through. Bay FC answered before the break to equalize as midfielder Kiki Pickett put through a stunner from long distance on a recycled set play. The club threatened late, but the scoreline held to send each side back with a season-opening point.

Every match in the all-time fixture has been decided by one goal or less. Utah took three points in each of the two sides meetups in 2024, claiming a 1-0 result at PayPal Park June 16, 2024, behind a 89th minute winner, and 2-1 win in Utah Aug. 23, 2024 as a Bay FC comeback fell just short. A goal line clearance prevented Bay from securing a road draw.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.