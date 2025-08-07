Orlando Pride, Marta and Banda Headline 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda and midfielder Marta have been nominated for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or, while the Pride has been nominated for Women's Club of the year, France Football announced today. It is the first time a team outside of Europe has earned three Ballon d'Or nominations in a single year.
"We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or Women's Club of the Year award alongside having two of our exceptional players, Barbra Banda and Marta, recognized as nominees for Women's Player of the Year," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride Vice President and Sporting Director. "This triple nomination reflects the dedication, talent and hard work of our entire organization, from our players and coaching staff to our support team and fans. To see our club and players acknowledged at this level of international recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in women's football and our ongoing mission to elevate the women's game. We're proud to represent our community on this global stage."
Marta's Ballon d'Or nomination is the third of her career, which leads all NWSL players all-time. Last season, the 39-year-old captained the Pride to its first NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship titles. She was named a finalist for both the NWSL Most Valuable Player and NWSL Midfielder of the Year, along with landing on both the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team and the 2024 FIFPRO Women's World XI. She finished the 2024 season with 11 goals across all competitions, which was fourth-most in the NWSL, the most amongst NWSL midfielders and the most goals she has scored in a single season since 2017. Earlier this month, Marta led Brazil to its ninth Copa América Femenina title, scoring twice in the Final.
Banda receives her second-ever Ballon d'Or nomination, which follows an NWSL-debut season in 2024 that saw her lead the Pride with 13 goals in regular season play-second-most in the league-while scoring in each of the Pride's playoff matches, including the lone goal in the NWSL Championship. She was named the NWSL Championship MVP and a finalist for the overall NWSL MVP award, while also being named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team. The 25-year-old was also selected to the FIFPRO Women's World 11 and voted the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in addition to receiving her first Ballon d'Or nomination last year.
The Pride are one of five teams (Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, OL Lyonnes) nominated for Women's Club of the Year after a 2024 season in which the team won both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, while setting league records for most points in a season (60), wins (18) and clean sheets (13) in a season, along with setting a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in NWSL history (24 games). With today's nominations, the Pride now has the most combined Ballon d'Or nominations in NWSL history (7).
First awarded in 2018 by France Football, the Women's Ballon d'Or is considered one of the highest honors across the global game, recognizing players and teams who were deemed to have had the best performance over the previous season. The award winners will be announced during the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris on September 22.
The Pride returns to action this weekend against Racing Louisville FC at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on ION. Tickets are available at Orlando-Pride.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field to Host League-Leading Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host North Carolina - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Travels to Utah Royals for Friday Night Matchup - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride, Marta and Banda Headline 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees - Orlando Pride
- URFC Forward Cloé Lacasse Returns to Active Roster - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin - Washington Spirit
- Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit - Washington Spirit
- First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Book to Highlight Gotham FC Players, Keep Her in the Game Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride, Marta and Banda Headline 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees
- Orlando Pride Acquires Goalkeeper Cosette Morché
- Simone Charley All Smiles After First NWSL Match in over Two Years
- Orlando Pride Earns 1-1 Draw against Utah Royals FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network