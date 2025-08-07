Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit's newest forward Sofia Cantore has been named a nominee for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, an annual award recognizing the best women's soccer player in the world, France Football announced today.
At 25 years old, Cantore makes her first appearance on the Ballon d'Or shortlist and is nominated alongside 29 other players across the globe for the honor. The forward is the Spirit's third different nominee for the award after Trinity Rodman was nominated in 2024 and 2022 and Rose Lavelle in 2019.
Cantore signed with the Spirit in June, transferring from Juventus FC of Italy's Serie A and becoming the first Italian player in NWSL history. Across the past eight seasons, Cantore appeared in over 120 league matches, tallying over 40 goals and 20 assists in the process. The standout forward also led Juventus in scoring at the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League with two goals in group play.
At the international level, Cantore is a mainstay of the Italy roster. Approaching her 50th appearance for the senior team, Cantore has tallied five goals for Le Azzurre and recently started every match of the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship for the side. In Italy's quarterfinal win, Cantore dished out two assists to help her home country advance to the tournament's semifinal round for the first time in 28 years.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on Monday, September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
This weekend, the Spirit will hit the road to take on Gotham FC in the NWSL's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, kicking off at noon EDT on Saturday, August 9 on ESPN. Washington will return to Audi Field on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. EDT to take on Racing Louisville FC. Tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin - Washington Spirit
- Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit - Washington Spirit
- First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Book to Highlight Gotham FC Players, Keep Her in the Game Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit
- Washington Spirit Sweeps NWSL's Weekly Awards
- Spirit Takes Three Points over Portland After Late Heroics from Trinity Rodman
- Spirit Hosts Portland at Audi Field to Kick off Second Half of Season