LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







The LouCity & Racing Foundation is proud to announce receipt of a 2025 Community Grant from the Taco Bell Foundation. The funding will support a partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville, giving youth pursuing careers in the sports industry access to real-life experiences.

In all, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded a record-breaking $28 million in Community Grants this year to nearly 500 nonprofit organizations nationwide. The Community Grants program uplifts youth in the communities that matter most to Taco Bell - those of its fans and team members. True to the brand's spirit, the Taco Bell Foundation supports nonprofits that think differently and take bold approaches to creating new opportunities for young people.

"This money allows us to engage further with the students we serve and expand our outreach efforts," said George Davis IV, the LouCity & Racing Foundation's executive director. "We're grateful to the Taco Bell Foundation for believing in our mission and investing in the potential of our youth."

The LouCity & Racing Foundation was nominated for the grant by a local Taco Bell franchisee whose continued commitment to uplifting youth has helped expand access to education, mentorship, and career readiness programs across the community.

"We believe that empowering young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the future," said Lisa Lane Cardin, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "This record investment is a testament to the power of community-driven change and the limitless potential that exists when we remove barriers and open doors."

The LouCity & Racing Foundation became incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 2021 as the Louisville Soccer Foundation and is the charitable arm of Soccer Holdings, LLC, parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers the next generation to pursue their passions by breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to help young people chase their boldest ambitions. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached nearly 9 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $203 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.