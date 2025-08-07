Goalkeeper and Co-Captain Angelina Anderson and Head Coach Alex Straus Discuss Preparation Ahead of Away Match against SoCal Rival San Diego Wave FC
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) are preparing for their upcoming away match against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, August 9, streaming live on ION (7:00 p.m. PT kickoff). Goalkeeper and co-captain Angelina Anderson and Head Coach Alex Straus were made available to press today to discuss the match.
Please see quotes below:
ACFC Goalkeeper and Co-Captain, Angelina Anderson
On the excitement around the rivalry match against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC:
"This game is going to be super exciting. We're in for a really competitive game. San Diego has changed a lot. We have as well. We're implementing and learning a lot of new things, and it's going to be a really competitive, back and forth match, with some really good football from both sides. I'm excited for that. Also with this being a rivalry match, it's hard not to get energetic for that. We're really looking forward to it."
Thoughts on the club's motivation in this week's training in preparation for Saturday:
"After the loss over the weekend, we definitely felt extra motivated coming back into the training to just sharpen up standards, sharpen up what it means every day in training to win and get the little details right. Also, holding each other accountable. Those little details that really matter that you see kind of trickle into the weekend on match day.
"We've done a really good job this week of staying focused and shoring up those details while having a bit more intensity and edge. We know where we're at in the season and we have to start getting some points. This week has been a really good week of preparation for that."
ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus
Thoughts on the rivalry against San Diego Wave FC and facing them on Saturday:
"It's two clubs that were introduced to the NWSL at the same time. It's been a short history for both, but so close together. I'm sure there will be a lot of fans in the stands. They have been doing really well, except last year. We need to respect them for that. We want to catch them and have the same success in the future. Overall, they've been good lately and having a good season. It's going to be a tough game for us. They have a lot of quality players on their team."
On knowing San Diego's head coach Jonas Jonas Eidevall and the difference between both clubs:
"With the last club I was with [Bayern Munich], we played against him three times. Right now our record is 2-1, me. I played against him last year, winning 5-2, and then in the Champions League, we played against them in the quarterfinals and won 1-0 in Munich and then they beat us 2-0 in London."
"I know him quite well. He's a good guy and a good coach. The difference is that he has had six or seven months preparation and more work than I have had with my team. He's made some additions in the winter when we have had less time to do that."
"When I watched the film while preparing for the game, it's some things that were similar to what they wanted to do, but a lot of things are also different with this team."
