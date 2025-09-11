Angel City Football Club Agrees to Loan Midfielder Lily Nabet to Gainbridge Super League Team Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced that the club has agreed to loan midfielder Lily Nabet to Gainbridge Super League Team Fort Lauderdale United FC effective immediately. The loan is through the end of 2025.

"Lily has been with Angel City since day one and we are excited to cheer her on as she pursues an opportunity to get more game minutes," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "This new chapter will support her growth and development and we believe she will make an impact there."

Since joining ACFC, Nabet has appeared in 37 NWSL matches for the club with 15 starts, earning a total of 1,324 minutes on the pitch. Nabet was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NWSL Draft and made her professional debut on June 3, 2022 against the Portland Thorns FC.

Nabet played collegiate soccer at Duke University, where she finished her career with 55 starts in 86 matches, ultimately logging 5,111 minutes. She opted to use an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, earning her masters in business from Fuqua School of Business. She was also named to the 2021 ACC Honor Roll.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.