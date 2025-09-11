Gotham FC Lands Star Jaedyn Shaw in Club Record Transfer

Published on September 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC landed 20-year-old star Jaedyn Shaw in an NWSL intraleague-record $1.25 million transfer from the North Carolina Courage, the club announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

The fee will be paid in intraleague transfer funds over installments and represents Gotham's first seven-figure transfer. The agreement smashed the NWSL's previous top mark for a player transfer between league clubs.

Gotham and Shaw are now working toward an updated and extended contract. She will wear the No. 2 jersey. The signing gives Gotham four players who won Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team last summer in France - and one of the most decorated young players in the world.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this incredible club and community," said Shaw. "I'm looking forward to playing alongside world class players and giving my all to help the team win another championship."

"Jaedyn is one of the world's top talents who already has great NWSL and international experience," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We look forward to having her in our team environment and can't wait to see her impact on our club both now and into the future."

Shaw comes to Gotham FC with an impressive list of accomplishments for a player who signed her first professional contract at 17 in lieu of college and has only been a pro for three years.

In addition to her Olympic gold medal, the Texas native was named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and led the San Diego Wave to the 2023 NWSL Shield, claiming NWSL Best XI honors that season. She won the Golden Ball - given to the player of the tournament - at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup after leading the USWNT to a title in the inaugural event.

In 2018, Shaw led the U.S. Youth National Team to the Concacaf Girls' Under-15 Championship, claiming the Golden Ball. She played in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, starting all three group stage matches.

After making her senior national team debut in 2023, she has amassed eight goals and two assists over 26 appearances.

Since joining the NWSL, Shaw has 16 goals and five assists in 68 appearances with the Courage and Wave. She scored in her first game with the Wave, becoming the youngest player in league history at the time to net a goal in their debut.

She now links up with Gotham FC ahead of its critical road match against her former club in San Diego, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET Friday at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave sits in third place, just three points ahead of sixth-place Gotham.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.