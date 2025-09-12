Gotham FC Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak against San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2025) - Gotham FC, unbeaten in its last five matches in all competitions, looks to extend the streak and secure a third consecutive NWSL victory when it faces the San Diego Wave on Friday at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on Prime Video.

Gotham will be boosted by the addition of record-breaking NWSL transfer Jaedyn Shaw, who is available for selection against one of her former clubs.

Gotham FC (7-6-6, 27 points) moved up two places into sixth in the NWSL standings following a comeback win over Angel City. The club sits just three points behind third-place San Diego and can overtake the Wave on goal differential with a victory.

In Week 19, Gotham rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Angel City 3-1. Gabi Portilho equalized in the 47th minute, Rose Lavelle scored her first goal of the season in the 51st to give Gotham the lead and Jaelin Howell added her third goal in seven matches to secure the result.

San Diego (8-5-6, 30 points) enters the match winless in its last three and with just one win in its past seven. The Wave lost 3-0 at home to the Houston Dash in its most recent outing, marking the third straight match in which they failed to score.

Gotham has been one of the league's stronger road teams this season, posting a 4-2-3 record away from home, the fourth-best mark in the NWSL.

Gotham earned its first victory against San Diego last season, a 2-1 win on June 19. The club holds a 1-6-1 all-time record against the Wave, including a 1-0 loss at home earlier this season.

Following Friday's match, Gotham will pause league play to resume its Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign, traveling to Canada to face Vancouver Rise FC Academy on Tuesday.

Key Points:

Recent signing Jaedyn Shaw could make her third appearance against her former club in San Diego. She has recorded one assist in two previous matches against the Wave.

Howell is the first player to score from outside the box in consecutive regular-season appearances this NWSL season and the second Gotham FC player to do so, joining Sam Kerr in 2016. She is the fifth player leaguewide to score from outside the box in consecutive games since 2017, joining Marta, Sophia Wilson, Ally Sentnor and Ashley Sanchez.

Gotham has lost only three of its last 25 away matches in all competitions (15-3-7) dating to May 2024, including four wins in its last five on the road.

Gotham has allowed just two goals in seven away matches in all competitions since its loss at Portland earlier this season.







