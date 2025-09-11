Bay FC and City Leaders to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island
Published on September 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
San Francisco, CA - Bay FC players and executive leadership will join elected officials and leaders from the City and County of San Francisco, along with community partners, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Bay FC's new state-of-the-art Performance Center on Treasure Island. Built and created specifically for women athletes, Bay FC's world-class performance center will be one of a few purpose-built training facilities for women's sports in the United States and home to Bay FC's players, coaches, and football operations staff. The Sports Performance Center will feature three training fields, dedicated sporting operations facilities, and top-of-the-line resources and spaces designed for players to perform at the highest level. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from Bay FC leadership, players, and elected officials, followed by a ceremonial shovel turning.
WHEN: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PT
WHERE: Bay FC Performance Center, Corner of Avenue H and 9th Street on Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA 94130
WHO: Bay FC players and executive leadership, elected officials, city representatives, and community partners
Please note: Parking will not be available at the groundbreaking ceremony site. Parking for attendees will be available at the Treasure Island Administration Building, Building 1. Attendees are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. PT for a chartered shuttle to the event. Ferry service will also be available from Downtown San Francisco Gate B. Upon arrival, ferry riders will also be chartered to the event grounds.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 11, 2025
- Bay FC and City Leaders to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island - Bay FC
- Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Support National Diaper Need Awareness Week with Racing Captain Arin Wright - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Agrees to Loan Midfielder Lily Nabet to Gainbridge Super League Team Fort Lauderdale United FC - Angel City FC
- NC Courage Net League-Record $1.25m Intraleague Transfer Fee from Gotham FC for Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Lands Star Jaedyn Shaw in Club Record Transfer - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC and City Leaders to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th-Minute Lunging Save vs. Kansas City Current Voted NWSL Week 19 Save of the Week
- Bay FC Announces Sporting Organization Changes as Club Enters Next Phase
- Bay FC Falls, 2-0, to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park
- Bay Welcome League Leading Kansas City Current to PayPal Park