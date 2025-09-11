Bay FC and City Leaders to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island

Published on September 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco, CA - Bay FC players and executive leadership will join elected officials and leaders from the City and County of San Francisco, along with community partners, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Bay FC's new state-of-the-art Performance Center on Treasure Island. Built and created specifically for women athletes, Bay FC's world-class performance center will be one of a few purpose-built training facilities for women's sports in the United States and home to Bay FC's players, coaches, and football operations staff. The Sports Performance Center will feature three training fields, dedicated sporting operations facilities, and top-of-the-line resources and spaces designed for players to perform at the highest level. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from Bay FC leadership, players, and elected officials, followed by a ceremonial shovel turning.

WHEN: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PT

WHERE: Bay FC Performance Center, Corner of Avenue H and 9th Street on Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA 94130

WHO: Bay FC players and executive leadership, elected officials, city representatives, and community partners

Please note: Parking will not be available at the groundbreaking ceremony site. Parking for attendees will be available at the Treasure Island Administration Building, Building 1. Attendees are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. PT for a chartered shuttle to the event. Ferry service will also be available from Downtown San Francisco Gate B. Upon arrival, ferry riders will also be chartered to the event grounds.







