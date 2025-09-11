Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon

Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC return to Lumen Field on Sunday, September 14 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+) to host Racing Louisville FC in their second Youth Match of the season.

Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) look to regain their scoring edge after falling to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on September 7. Prior to that loss, Seattle had gone undefeated in three straight matches, tallying four goals and earning one clean sheet during that stretch.

Racing Louisville FC (7-7-5, 26 points) travels to Seattle following a 2-1 road loss to Portland Thorns FC. Rookie forward Katie O'Kane scored Louisville's lone goal, marking her first professional and NWSL goal. Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made her third penalty save of the season, the most by any goalkeeper in the league this year.

Sunday's game will be the 11th all-time meeting between Reign FC and Racing Louisville FC. Seattle holds a 3-6-1 record in the series across all competitions. The teams last met on May 16 at Lynn Family Stadium, where the Reign earned a 1-0 victory behind rookie forward Maddie Dahlien's second goal of the season and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey's third clean sheet of the year.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+, Paramount+

Talent: Maura Sheridan & Jordan Angeli

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe

