NC Courage Net League-Record $1.25m Intraleague Transfer Fee from Gotham FC for Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw

Published on September 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the acquisition of $1.25M in intraleague transfer funds from Gotham FC in exchange for midfielder Jaedyn Shaw.

The return for Shaw is the largest intraleague transfer fee in the history of the National Women's Soccer League, surpassing the $600,000 previous record received by the Utah Royals last month in a trade that sent Ally Sentnor to Kansas City. It is the sixth deal of at least $1 million in all of women's football.

Shaw was acquired by the Courage this past offseason from San Diego Wave FC. She appeared in 19 matches for North Carolina in 2025, scoring three goals with one assist. She netted a goal from the penalty spot in the team's 1-1 draw with Utah last Saturday.

The Courage roster now has 23 active players, one on injured reserve, and two on loan.







