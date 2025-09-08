Late Utah Goal Leads to Split Points, Lost Opportunity for Courage

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage vs. the Utah Royals

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage vs. the Utah Royals(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The North Carolina Courage played to a 1-1 draw against Utah Royals FC in a rainy match in front of 6,358 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening. The game was delayed at the 40th minute due to a lightning strike and resumed 43 minutes later.

North Carolina's record is now 5-7-7, good for 22 points this season and in 10th place in the NWSL standings, while Utah's record moves to 2-11-6 and 12 points, last place in the league.

"Performance-wise I thought we were poor in the first half" said North Carolina Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray. "I didn't think we had any control in the first half. We were high pressing them, so they were playing quite direct. It meant the game was a little long and sloppy, so it took a while for us to settle down. We got a little bit better in the second half. I'm gutted for the team because they have been working so hard. I put so much demand on them the past three weeks. We had to adjust to the training and the demands I am asking them to do in the game as well. I want us to be more effective towards the box and creating chances."

The Courage took a 1-0 lead late in the second half with a penalty kick goal in the 89th minute from midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, her third score of the NWSL season.

The Royals tied the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time on a goal from team captain, forward Paige Monaghan, her second of the season, after scoring in back-to-back weeks. Monaghan has been with the team since they selected her in the 2024 expansion draft after playing the 2023 season for Racing Louisville FC.

It was the eighth set piece goal the Courage have surrendered this season.

"It's another game we had taken the lead... for a team that doesn't score many goals, we have to hold on to that one, 1-0 win," said North Carolina Courage Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray. "(We're) giving away too many set pieces unnecessarily that led to obviously the equalizer."

"I see that Paige is serving the team," said Utah Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. "It's the joy of serving the team, serving the badge and just what we have been doing the past few weeks. So I think that is something to be proud of and that's what you want with a captain."

North Carolina defender Kaleigh Kurtz set a National Women's Soccer League record with her 107th consecutive regular season start. She is also the NWSL leader with 9,592 consecutive minutes played.

"To be called upon once is amazing," sad Kurtz. "I had an interview recently with Just Women's Sports and I talked about how my career has been a ladder and at one point I just wanted to make the Courage roster. In general I wanted a contract. Once I got a contract, how do I get into the 18 or 20 just for game day, then sit the bench. Then how do I get onto the field now to be 107 consecutive called upon starts, is something I don't take for granted. We have had amazing players here, in every single position at the Courage. For the coaches to believe in me, then to also trust me, I guess is something that I take pride in and I hope that I can continue that. I am just going to do my best every single time I walk on to the field."

"She's really important; if anything she builds a foundation of expectation for the rest of the group," Thackeray added "A player that came in as a trialist, didn't play for a number of years, had some hard times; I thought she felt like quitting the game a couple of years ago. Then eventually got her opportunity and ran with it ever since. I think that the younger players that are coming through now, maybe sometimes they think they have to start every game or I need to do this or I need to do that. Not really. Kaleigh Kurtz worked on her craft for a number of years before she was able to get into the team and has done a fabulous job maintaining that. To be a player that plays 107 consecutive games without missing a single minute, what you are doing off the field is far more credible then what you are doing on the field."

North Carolina goalkeeper Marisa Jordan made her first NWSL regular season appearance, registering four saves.

"I thought Marissa was excellent; she came up with some big moments," added Thackeray. "She struggled in the build up in the first half because we were trying to adapt to their man-to-man from our goal kicks. So that was just a lesson for her. I thought overall for her first NWSL game she came up with some big moments, some big saves, was really happy for her."

Prior to the game Courage midfielder Meredith Speck was honored for playing in 100 NWSL games.

North Carolina's next match is at home Saturday, September 13th against Angel City FC at 12:30 pm est.

