Houston Dash Dominate San Diego and Match Unbeaten Club Record

Published on September 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The Houston Dash extended their unbeaten run to six matches this evening, tying a club record with a dominant 3-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The win marked Houston's third clean sheet of the season, their first since a road victory in May over Seattle Reign FC. The team has now won three of their last five matches and closed the week just one spot below the playoff line.

Forward Clarissa Larisey gave Houston the lead in the 17th minute after midfielder Kiki Van Zanten recovered the ball outside the box. Van Zanten played the ball wide and the Dash cycled the ball across two players prior to the final pass from Van Zanten to Larisey for her first NWSL goal. This was the first start for the forward since joining the club from Crystal Palace on July 22. The Canadian international has featured as a substitute in each of Houston's last three matches.

Van Zanten tallied her first assist of the season on the opening goal, and the midfielder has contributed to three goals over the last six games since league play resumed on Aug. 2. The Notre Dame alum scored the equalizer against Bay FC on Aug. 2, and she scored again in the following match against the North Carolina Courage at Shell Energy Stadium.

Larisey tallied an assist in the final moments of the first half after she won a duel for the ball inside the box and found forward Yazmeen Ryan for her third goal of the season. Ryan has now contributed to four goals in the last five games.

Houston added a third goal in the 77th minute, as forward Messiah Bright found the back of the net with a composed left-footed finish. The goal came off a long pass from midfielder Maggie Graham, who delivered the ball from outside the box into Bright's path for her third assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action early, making a key save in the opening minutes of the match to deny a close-range effort from Kennedy Wesley following a corner kick. The Dash caption finished the match with five saves against San Diego.

Houston forced a clearance in the 35th minute after midfielder Delanie Sheehan found forward Ryan in space. The U.S. Women's National Team forward played the ball back to Larisey, but Larisey's next pass was intercepted near the top of the box.

Houston hit the crossbar minutes later following a cross from Ryan that found defender Paige Nielsen inside the box. Nielsen was well positioned to head the ball towards the back post, but her effort bounced off the crossbar.

Sheehan forced a save in the 66th minute following a turnover at the edge of the box. Houston's next chance came in the 74th minute when midfielder Sarah Puntigam fired a left-footed shot from outside the box, but San Diego's goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

The final chance of the night came in second-half stoppage time with a right-footed shot from inside the box by Ryan, but her effort was denied by Kailen Sheridan.

The Dash close a three-match road stretch as they travel to America First Field to face Utah Royals FC on Sunday, September 14. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19 to host Chicago Stars FC.

San Diego Wave FC (8-5-6; 30 pts.) 0-3 Houston Dash (6-8-5; 23 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 19

Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California

Attendance: 15,626

TEAM 1H 2H FT

San Diego Wave FC 0 0 0

Houston Dash 2 1 3

HOU: Clarissa Larisey 1 (Kiki Van Zanten 1) 17'

HOU: Yazmeen Ryan 3 (Clarissa Larisey 1) 45'

HOU: Messiah Bright 2 (Maggie Graham 3) 77'

San Diego Wave FC: Kailen Sheridan (c); Perle Morroni (Daniela Arias 84'), Trinity Armstrong, Kennedy Wesley, Hanna Lundkvist; Laurina Fazer (Kimmi Ascanio 45'), Savannah McCaskill (Gia Corley 75'), Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali; Makenzy Robbe (Kyra Carusa, 84'), Adriana Leon (Dudinha 63')

Unused substitutes: Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, DiDi Haracic, Quincy McMahon

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson (Ryan Gareis 84'); Kiki Van Zanten (Michelle Alozie 67'), Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham (Sophie Schmidt 84'); Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 67'), Clarissa Larisey (Messiah Bright 53'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Evelina Duljan, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Avery Patterson (reckless offense; foul) 51'

SD: Trinity Armstrong (reckless offense; foul) 79'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistant: Bennett Savage

Assistant: Jennifer Garner

Fourth Official: Felix Granados

VAR: Adorae Monroy

Weather: 79 degrees, sunny







