Bay FC Announces Sporting Organization Changes as Club Enters Next Phase

Published on September 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC today announced changes to its sporting organization as it celebrates the club's achievements in its first two startup seasons and moves into its next phase. Albertin Montoya, who serves as Head Coach, has decided to step down at the end of the 2025 season.

Albertin Montoya was named Bay FC's first Head Coach on Sept. 27, 2023. Prior to joining Bay FC, he served as the interim head coach for the NWSL's Washington Spirit in 2022. Additionally, Montoya coached the WPS FC Gold Pride to a championship in 2010 and was named a finalist for FIFA Women's Coach of the Year. His Bay Area ties run deep, having coached and played in the region throughout his youth, collegiate, and professional career.

In 2024, Montoya's leadership of Bay FC in its first-ever NWSL campaign was integral to the growth of the women's game in a new market, and the capturing of thousands of new fans in a season that saw the league set records in attendance and broadcast viewership. Montoya brought together a squad of entirely new players, guiding them to 11 regular season wins to set a new NWSL record for a team playing in its expansion season. The club qualified for the NWSL quarterfinals on the final matchday of the regular season, becoming just the second expansion club to reach the postseason in league history.

Coach Montoya said:

"I have so much love for these players, staff, and fans. We've built a culture and a style of play that I believe will compete for championships for years to come. I want to thank everyone at the Bay FC organization for their support. I look forward to finishing this season strong and for this club continuing to accomplish great things."

Kay Cossington will be leading the sporting efforts of the club going forward, including the selection of the club's next Head Coach. Cossington has already begun working with Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter and other training staff at the club, providing advice and direction on the next phase of the Bay FC system.

Cossington added:

"Right out of the gate, Bay FC has shown it belongs on the biggest stage. Thanks to Albertin and the sporting staff's efforts, Bay FC has established a strong foundation on the pitch and I'm excited to help elevate the club further and put Bay FC in the best position to compete at the highest level for years to come."

Cossington is the CEO of Bay Collective, a multi-club global organization dedicated to holistic excellence and the growth of women's football. Bay FC is the first club served by Bay Collective, supporting the team's commitment to player centricity and developing athletes on and off the field.

As one of the world's foremost experts on women's football and the first ever Women's Technical Director at The English Football Association (FA), Cossington's focus throughout her career has been on holistic development designed specifically for women across all levels of the sport. From training to playing styles to infrastructure and long-term career advancement, she was the chief architect responsible for the transformational success of the England women's football system over the past decade.

Alan Waxman, Chair of Bay FC, said:

"I want to thank Albertin for his leadership and dedication in helping launch this club and establish its foundation during our startup phase.

"Albertin's knowledge and passion for the game led Bay FC to record-breaking early success, including making the playoffs in Bay FC's inaugural season and setting the mark for regular season wins by an expansion franchise which was an incredible feat.

"On behalf of everyone across the organization, we want to express an immense amount of gratitude to Albertin for his contributions.

"Kay has a vision that we are fully invested behind. Bay FC's startup phase is ending and we're moving to our next phase of growth. We are only getting started and excited for what's next."







