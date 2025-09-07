Bay FC Falls, 2-0, to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC fell 2-0 to the Kansas City Current Saturday night at PayPal Park. A valiant effort to keep the dangerous Midwest side at bay started strong for Bay FC, but the visitors would find the net going into the halftime break. A stellar performance from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz would keep Bay FC within striking distance all the way to the final moments, but the club couldn't find the net before the final whistle sounded.

Kansas City put regular pressure on Bay FC throughout the first half. A pair of chances in succession nearly put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but strong defensive work kept the ball out of the back of the net. After a save by Silkowitz sent away a headed effort from Kansas City forward Michelle Cooper, Bay defender Joelle Anderson came up with a goal-line clearance to keep the follow-up attempt from going through off the foot of KC forward Bia Zaneratto.

Bay FC came close to the opening score near the half hour mark as a weak clearance bounced out to midfielder Hannah Bebar charging into the final third. Bebar tried her luck from distance, but saw her effort cleared away. Forward Rachel Hill sent a shot at goal on the rebound but missed the target just high.

Kansas City netted the game's first goal at the 45-minute mark. A long ball played forward by defender Hailie Mace found the feet of Cooper, who slotted it inside the near post to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage heading into the break.

Each team threatened near the hour mark following a quiet start to the second half. Midfielder Tess Boade let loose a shot from distance in the 63rd minute but missed the target high after Hill advanced up the wing. Kansas City midfielder Debinha nearly doubled her club's advantage on the ensuing turn, but another big stop from Silkowitz between the sticks denied the Brazilian's effort from close range.

Silkowitz turned in a career performance in the match, ending the night with a career-high seven saves. The total is the third-highest in a single match for a Bay FC goalkeeper in club history,

Bay FC heads to the East Coast next week, visiting reigning league champion Orlando Pride at Inter & Co Stadium Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT on ION. The club will return home for the first of back-to-back home matches Sept. 21, welcoming Gotham FC on Latino Heritage Night at PayPal Park.

Bay FC v Kansas City Current

September 6, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m.

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

Attendance: 11,520

Discipline

KC - Rodriguez (caution) 40'

BAY - Hill (caution) 77'

Scoring Summary

KC - Cooper (Mace) 45'

KC - Chawinga (Prince) 90+2'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Kansas City Current 1 1 2

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Malonson 74'), Anderson, Collins, Dydasco, Bebar (Pickett 74'), Boade (C) (Paulson 86'), Huff, Kundananji, Hill, Lema (Bailey 74')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Conti, Courtnall

Kansas City Current: Ivory, Mace, Sharples, Ball, Rodriguez (Hutton 45'), LaBonta (C) (Robinson 90'), Rodriguez, Debinha (Sentnor 67'), Chawinga, Cooper (Prince 67'), Zaneratto (Hopkins 86')

Unused Substitutes: Wheeler, Feist, McCamey, Pfeiffer







