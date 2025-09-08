Reign FC Falls 2-0 to the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 points) fell 2-0 to the Washington Spirit (10-4-5, 35 points) on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field, snapping a three-match unbeaten streak.

The Spirit opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when forward Trinity Rodman smashed a first-time effort from inside the box to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Seattle pressed for an equalizer after halftime, with Maddie Dahlien testing goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury from close range in the 55th minute and Jordyn Huitema forcing a save with a header in the 70th. Washington was able to double its lead in the 81st minute as Rodman completed her brace to secure all three points.

Reign FC now returns home to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, September 14 at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH NOTES

SERIES: With today's result, Reign FC holds a 14-12-8 record against the Washington Spirit across all NWSL competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 points) returns to Lumen Field for their matchup against Racing Louisville FC (7-7-5, 26 points) on Sunday, September 14 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Washington Spirit 2

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Audi Field

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistants: Matt Trotter, Mateusz Dulski

Fourth Official: Ariel Raban

VAR: Jamie Padilla

Attendance: 12,668

Weather: 76 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

WAS - Trinity Rodman (Leicy Santos) 33'

WAS - Trinity Rodman (Croix Bethune) 81'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

WAS - Croix Bethune (caution) 90+1'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 85'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock (Ainsley McCammon 85'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien (Nérilia Mondesir 82'), Jordyn Huitema (Mia Fishel 82'), Emeri Adames (Sally Menti 57')

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Maddie Prohaska, Emily Mason

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 3

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 5

Washington Spirit - Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Tara McKeown (Kysha Sylla 72'), Gabby Carle, Esme Morgan, Paige Metayer; Leicy Santos (Croix Bethune 67'), Hal Hershfelt, Deborah Abiodun; Trinity Rodman, Kate Wiesner (Courtney Brown 72'), Sofia Cantore (Gift Monday 67')

Substitutes not used: Sandy Maclver, Narumi Miura, Brittany Ratcliffe, Rosemonde Kouassi, Heather Stainbrook

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 6

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.