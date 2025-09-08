Reign FC Falls 2-0 to the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon
Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 points) fell 2-0 to the Washington Spirit (10-4-5, 35 points) on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field, snapping a three-match unbeaten streak.
The Spirit opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when forward Trinity Rodman smashed a first-time effort from inside the box to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Seattle pressed for an equalizer after halftime, with Maddie Dahlien testing goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury from close range in the 55th minute and Jordyn Huitema forcing a save with a header in the 70th. Washington was able to double its lead in the 81st minute as Rodman completed her brace to secure all three points.
Reign FC now returns home to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, September 14 at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).
MATCH NOTES
SERIES: With today's result, Reign FC holds a 14-12-8 record against the Washington Spirit across all NWSL competitions.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 0 - Washington Spirit 2
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Venue: Audi Field
Referee: JC Griggs
Assistants: Matt Trotter, Mateusz Dulski
Fourth Official: Ariel Raban
VAR: Jamie Padilla
Attendance: 12,668
Weather: 76 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
WAS - Trinity Rodman (Leicy Santos) 33'
WAS - Trinity Rodman (Croix Bethune) 81'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
WAS - Croix Bethune (caution) 90+1'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 85'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock (Ainsley McCammon 85'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien (Nérilia Mondesir 82'), Jordyn Huitema (Mia Fishel 82'), Emeri Adames (Sally Menti 57')
Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Maddie Prohaska, Emily Mason
Total shots: 7
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 3
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 2
Saves: 5
Washington Spirit - Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Tara McKeown (Kysha Sylla 72'), Gabby Carle, Esme Morgan, Paige Metayer; Leicy Santos (Croix Bethune 67'), Hal Hershfelt, Deborah Abiodun; Trinity Rodman, Kate Wiesner (Courtney Brown 72'), Sofia Cantore (Gift Monday 67')
Substitutes not used: Sandy Maclver, Narumi Miura, Brittany Ratcliffe, Rosemonde Kouassi, Heather Stainbrook
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 6
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 2
