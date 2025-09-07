Orlando Pride Falls 5-2 at Chicago Stars FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-7-4, 28 points) fell 5-2 to Chicago Stars FC (2-9-8, 13 points) on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the two sides traded goals just minutes after the break. Carson Pickett scored in her second consecutive match after also finding the back of the net against LD Alajuelense earlier in the week, while Haley McCutcheon netted her third goal of the season. Recent signing Jacqueline Ovalle made her Pride debut after joining the Club last month from Tigres UANL Femenil for a then world-record transfer fee, entering the match at the start of the second half.

The Pride will look to bounce back as they return home to face Bay FC on Saturday, September 13, at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET on ION.

Goal Highlights:

50' Sam Staab - CHI 1, ORL 0

53' Carson Pickett (Haley McCutcheon) - ORL 1, CHI 1

54' Jameese Joseph (Julia Grosso) - CHI 2, ORL 1

65' Bea Franklin (Ludmila) - CHI 3, ORL 1

69' Julia Grosso - CHI 4, ORL 1

72' Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle) - CHI 4, ORL 2

89' Ludmila (Nadia Gomes) - CHI 5, ORL 2

Match Notes:

Carson Pickett scored her first goal of the NWSL regular season and her second across all competitions in the 2025 season.

Pickett has now scored in consecutive matches after finding the back of the net in the Pride's midweek match against LD Alajuelense in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Haley McCutcheon scored her third goal of the NWSL regular season with her first goal also coming against the Stars in the opening match of the year. She also tallied her second assist of the NWSL regular season on Pickett's finish.

Julie Doyle collected her first assist of the 2025 campaign on McCutcheon's goal.

Simone Charley earned her first start with the Pride. Her last start was on Oct. 2, 2022, for Angel City FC in a road match against Chicago.

Jacqueline Ovalle made her Pride debut coming on as a halftime substitute.

Head Coach Seb Hines made four changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match, with Oihane, Simone Charley, Carson Pickett and Cori Dyke all earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"A disappointing result. Credit to Chicago, they executed in the final third. We move on. We will reflect. We will review. I apologize to the fans that were watching at home, and I apologize to the fans that were here with their support. That was not us today and we have to get it right. We have to stick together, be a collective and move on to the next game."

"[Jacqueline Ovalle] is a quality player. She came in at halftime. Obviously hasn't been integrated with the team for too long, but you can see her quality and what she can bring. This was just a starting point and hope she can play more minutes for the rest of the year."

Full postgame press conference can be found HERE.

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to welcome Bay FC on Saturday, Sept. 13. That match is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 2 2

Chicago Stars FC 0 5 5 Scoring Summary:

CHI - Sam Staab 50'

ORL - Carson Pickett (Haley McCutcheon) 53'

CHI - Jameese Joseph (Julia Grosso) 54'

CHI - Bea Franklin (Ludmila) 65'

CHI - Julia Grosso 69'

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle)

CHI - Ludmila (Nadia Gomes)

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sept. 7, 2025

Attendance: 10,127

Heineken Star of the Match: Haley McCutcheon







