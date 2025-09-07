Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+ and Paramount+

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Sep. 7, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+, Paramount+

The Story:

Sunday night's match will be the second meeting of the season between the Pride and Chicago Stars FC, with the Pride winning the first contest via a 6-0 scoreline in its season opener at Inter&Co Stadium back in March.

Dating back to 2023, the Pride are unbeaten in its last five matches against Chicago, including the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. Over that five-game span, the Pride have sported a +15 goal-differential.

Midfielder Luana returned to the pitch for the Pride last Tuesday, her first appearance since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma on March 29, 2024, and successfully completing her treatment.

Quote of the Week:

"Chicago has gone through some changes. Obviously with the new coach coming in, implementing his ways and getting a positive result away at Washington. They're obviously on a high as well. We have to focus on ourselves. We have to get back to winning ways. We had a really good result last Tuesday night in the Concacaf Champions Cup, so we're looking to build on top of that performance and that result."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, L.D. Alajuelense 0 (9/2/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Julie Doyle, Carson Pickett, Simone Jackson

Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Stars FC 1, Washington Spirit 1 (8/31/25, Audi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Ludmila; Sofia Cantore

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-11-2 (Home: 2-6-2, Away: 5-5-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 6, Chicago Stars FC 0 (3/14/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC

Date & Time: Saturday, Sep. 13, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ION

