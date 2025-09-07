Monaghan Secures Second Straight Goal to Extend Royals Unbeaten Streak to Four

Utah Royals FC battled through a hard-fought and tightly contested match against the North Carolina Courage, ultimately securing a 1-1 draw thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer. The game was defined by physical play and disciplined defending from both sides. A weather delay late in the first half briefly disrupted the rhythm, sending both teams into the locker room scoreless at halftime.

Despite several promising attacking opportunities and a strong defensive showing, the Royals conceded a late penalty in the 88th minute, allowing the Courage to take the lead. However, Utah responded with resilience and determination, finding the back of the net in stoppage time to earn a well-deserved point. The Royals' gritty performance amidst adverse weather conditions reflects their continued growth and fighting spirit as the season nears its conclusion.

The star of the match was undoubtedly forward Paige Monaghan who scored the equalizer in stoppage time, securing a point for the Royals on the road.

Paige Monaghan Strikes in Stoppage Time to Force Draw in Carolina

In dramatic fashion, Monaghan delivered a clutch equalizer in the 4th minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for the Utah Royals FC against the North Carolina Courage. With the clock winding down and Utah pressing forward in search of a late breakthrough, Monaghan found herself in the right place at the right time, after a corner from Brecken Moznigo found Kate Del Fava who saw her header rebound off the post. Monaghan calmly volleyed the ball home to swing the momentum back on the side of the visitors. The late goal was a fitting reward for URFC as the team battled through adversity all match, including a weather delay and a late penalty against them.

Monaghan's stoppage-time strike marks her second goal in as many matches and her second of the 2025 season. After finding the back of the net last week, she's beginning to hit her stride at a crucial point in the season. Her timely contributions are becoming a key piece of Utah's late-season push, adding a much-needed spark to the Royals' attack as they look to finish strong.

Lacasse Returns to the Starting XI for the First Time Since 2024

After a long awaited year, Cloé Lacasse made her first start for the Utah Royals since being placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list in October 2024. The Canadian forward had been sidelined for nearly a year after suffering a devastating ACL tear during a match with the Royals last fall. Her inclusion in the starting lineup marks a major milestone in her recovery journey and a hopeful turning point for both Lacasse and the club as they push forward in the 2025 NWSL season.

Since returning to play in April 2025, Cloé Lacasse has proven to be a key missing piece for URFC, consistently coming off the bench to inject energy and experience into the Royals' offense. Her determination to rehabilitate and return to the pitch has clearly translated into her performance, contributing to the team's steady improvement in the second half of the season. In this weekend's match against North Carolina, Lacasse played 64 minutes, her longest appearance since returning from injury marking a significant step forward in her recovery.

She was a constant presence in the attack, assisting one of Utah's closest chances at goal in the 33rd minute with a well-placed pass into the box that nearly broke the deadlock. She also made her own impact in the 57th minute, unleashing a solid shot that tested the Thorns' defense. Lacasse's involvement in multiple offensive plays was instrumental in the Royals' second win of the season and highlighted both her growing match fitness and her continued importance to the team's attacking efforts.

The hard-fought draw marks the fourth consecutive match without a loss for the Utah Royals FC, a testament to the team's growing resilience and cohesion late in the season.

The Royals return home for a two game home stand after three weeks on the road, first to take on the Houston Dash on Sunday September, 14th. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. Then URFC will host 7th ranked Racing Louisville on Friday September 19th, kickoff for this match is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT. Tickets for both games are available for purchase.







