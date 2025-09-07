Schupansky Returns to Lineup for Angel City Rematch

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Rookie midfielder Sarah Schupansky is back in the Gotham FC starting lineup for today's 5 p.m. showdown with Angel City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The University of Pittsburgh graduate represents the only change to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team following last week's 2-0 win against the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride, replacing Rose Lavelle in the starting XI. Tied for the league lead in assists with five, Schupansky will start her 16th match in her debut season.

A rematch of Gotham's 4-0 win at Angel City in mid-April, the return game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN following the men's U.S. Open tennis final. A stream will be available on ESPN+, while ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish language commentary.

Schupansky, 22, is bearing down on Gotham FC's single-season record for assists (6). She has already set the mark for GFC rookies and is an NWSL rookie of the year contender alongside teammate and fellow starter Lilly Reale.

Danish international Josefine Hasbo will start her second consecutive NWSL match after a standout first start vs. Orlando. The Harvard alum registered her first assist with Gotham in the team's 2-1 win over CF Monterrey on Aug. 20 in the Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage. Jaelin Howell, who has started each of the 18 matches in which she has appeared, will partner with Hasbo and Schupansky in the midfield.

Up front, the NWSL's Golden Boot leader, Esther González, once again leads the line, chasing the club's single-season goals record set by Sam Kerr (17). González, at 12 goals, would also make a new NWSL high with a fifth brace (two goals in one game) this campaign. The Spaniard will be flanked by Brazilian wingers Geyse and Gabi Portilho.

No changes, either, came on the defensive line, where Reale pairs with Emily Sonnett, Bruninha and captain Jess Carter. The Orlando shutout was the team's eighth this year, good for second in the NWSL. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who has allowed the fewest goals in her first 40 NWSL starts in league history, set a new club record with her 15th career clean sheet.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook, Rose Lavelle and Taryn Torres; and attackers Khyah Harper, Midge Purce and Katie Stengel.

Defender Tierna Davidson and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. Nealy Martin is out with an excused absence.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Angel City FC30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter (c)

4 - Lilly Reale

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

18 - Gabi Portilho

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 8 - Taryn Torres, 16 - Rose Lavelle, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 23 - Midge Purce, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







