What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play the Chicago Stars on the Road

Orlando Pride (8-6-4, 28 points) at Chicago Stars (1-9-8, 11 points)

When: Sunday, September 7, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.

TV: Watch on Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+, or Paramount+

As the Pride up to Illinois, here are five things to watch for

Beating the Bean

The last time the two sides met, the Pride won the match 6-0 in the season opener on March 14. The win equaled the largest margin of victory by one NWSL team over another, which has happened seven previous times.

The Pride enter the match on a three-game winning streak over Chicago, including last year's playoff match where the two sides met in the NWSL Quarterfinals. If the Pride win, it will be the second time in Club history that Orlando has won four straight games over an opponent.

Not so Shy-town

Marta made an impact on the defensive end for Orlando on Friday against Gotham, recording season highs in both duels won (9) and tackles won (4).

In fact, Marta's four tackles won were the second most she's ever had in a regular-season NWSL match, after winning five tackles against Portland in August 2021.

Momentum Shift

The Orlando Pride are coming off a midweek match in which they kicked off their 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign.

The Pride secured a dominant 3-0 victory over L.D. Alajuelense on Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The match marked the Pride's first-ever appearance and victory in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Orlando earned a spot in the tournament by winning both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2024.

Tally Them up

The Pride managed to find the back of the net three times in their Concacaf W Champions Cup match. The goals are the first the Pride have scored since Aug. 9.

Julie Doyle started the scoring, netting her second goal of the season across all competitions. Carson Pickett followed that up with a rocket from outside the box, earning her first goal of the 2025 campaign. The night was capped off by a goal from rookie Simone Jackson, which was her first professional goal.

She's Back

The match was also notable as midfielder Luana made her first appearance for the Pride since March 29, 2024, entering as a 70th-minute substitute.

Her return follows a courageous battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, diagnosed last year. Luana underwent chemotherapy at Orlando Health Cancer Institute, the Club's official medical partner, and was officially removed from the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list on August 2.







