Trinity Rodman Brace Leads Spirit to Shutout Win over Seattle

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches with Sunday afternoon's 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC at Audi Field. Behind two goals from star Trinity Rodman, the Spirit set up a 1-2 matchup with Kansas City next weekend.

Sunday's contest began with a promising start for the Spirit. In the 13th minute, Trinity Rodman ran down the left wing, jumped over defenders and snuck a pass across goal to Leicy Santos, whose shot went just high over the crossbar. Combinations by Rodman, Deborah Abiodun and Sofia Cantore threatened Reign FC's back line while Hal Hershfelt controlled and delivered out of the middle.

Teamwork was on display in the 30th minute when a full team press in the Reign's half led to a shot by Abiodun, which was ultimately saved by Seattle keeper Claudia Dickey. Just three minutes later, a quick pass from Santos into the box hit a dashing Rodman who poked the ball past Dickey with one touch, putting the Spirit up by one. This was Santos' second assist and Rodman's second goal of the season.

The energy of the first half stayed in Washington's favor to begin the second. Early on, Cantore turned on Reign's end line and curved a cross that found Abiodun who poked it to Rodman for a shot on goal that was stopped by the fingertips of Dickey. Two minutes later at the other end of the field, Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury denied a dangerous shot from Seattle forward Maddie Dahlien to preserve the home side's lead.

Seattle increased its pressure forcing Kingsbury and the Washington back line to lock down in the defending third and come up with big stops. The Reign recorded six shots in the first 30 minutes of the second half, but the Spirit defense was up to the task.

The Spirit regained possession with an attempt of its own in the 77th minute, a header from Gift Monday who took Cantore's place on the field. Four minutes later, substitute Croix Bethune made her presence on the field known, dodging by defenders and expertly placing the ball at the foot of Rodman, who had no problem finding the back of the net again. This was Bethune's second assist of the season and Rodman's first brace since May 2024.

Washington was able to run the clock out following Rodman's second goal and secure the 2-0 win, Kingsbury and the Spirit's sixth clean sheet of the regular season.

The Spirit will hit the road next weekend for its match against NWSL table-leading Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ION.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign FC

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 4 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, low-70s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner (16 - Courtney Brown, 72'); 14 - Gabby Carle; 9 - Tara McKeown (25 - Kysha Sylla, 72'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 26 - Paige Metayer; 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos (7 - Croix Bethune, 67'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 67'); 2 - Trinity Rodman

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 5 - Narumi Miura; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi; 22 - Heather Stainbrook

SEA: 1 - Claudia Dickey; 24 - Madison Curry; 3 - Lauren Barnes (7 - Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, 85'); 21 - Phoebe McClernon; 23 - Jordyn Bugg; 11 - Sofia Huerta; 10 - Jess Fishlock (16 - Ainsley McCammon, 85'); 20 - Sam Meza; 5 - Maddie Dahlien (30 - Nérilia Mondésir, 82'); 9 - Jordyn Huitema (19 - Mia Fishel, 82'); 47 - Emeri Adames (18 - Sally Menti, 57')

Unused Substitutes: 35 - Neeku Purcell; 99 - Maddie Prohaska; 14 - Emily Mason

Stats Summary: WAS / SEA

Shots: 16 / 6

Shots On Goal: 7 / 2

Saves: 2 / 5

Fouls: 6 / 3

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Croix Bethune - 90+1' - Yellow Card







