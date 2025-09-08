Kansas City Current Secures Home Match in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has clinched a top four spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. With the guaranteed top four seed, the Current will host an NWSL quarterfinal match the weekend of Nov. 7-9 at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team. This will be the second home playoff match in club and CPKC Stadium history after last season's sellout quarterfinal victory over the North Carolina Courage.

The Current notched a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Sept. 6, and the Washington Spirit also had a 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC on Sept. 7 to officially solidify Kansas City hosting at least one home match in NWSL postseason play. Kansas City enters Week 20 of the NWSL regular season with a 14-point advantage atop league standings.

KC Current Season Ticket Members can claim playoff tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. CT through Friday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. CT. Current Club members will also receive early access from Monday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. CT to Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Season Ticket Members and Current Club Members can claim playoff tickets through their KC Current Account Manager in SeatGeek. Individuals who join Current Club by Sept. 14 will receive priority access to playoff tickets during the Current Club window beginning Sept. 15. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

The general public can purchase playoff tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. CT HERE, and parking passes will be sold at a later date. The NWSL regular season concludes Sunday, Nov. 2, and times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday.

The KC Current became the first team this season to clinch a postseason berth with its 2-0 win over the NC Courage on Aug. 30 at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City equaled Orlando's record from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff spot, doing so with eight regular season games remaining.

This marks the Current's third playoff appearance in franchise history, having now done so in back-to-back seasons. Kansas City advanced to the championship match in 2022 as the fifth seed and advanced to the semifinals in 2024 as the fourth seed. The first-ever home playoff match in franchise history was in the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has now reached the NWSL Playoffs seven times in his career, matching the league record.

With seven regular season games remaining in the 2025 campaign, the Current now embark on a three-match homestand on Saturday, Sept. 13, against the second-place Washington Spirit. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT from CPKC Stadium and will broadcast nationally on ION. The contest will simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge or tune into the KC Current App to hear all the action in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost.







