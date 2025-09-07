Kansas City Current Caps Night of Milestones with 2-0 Win Over Bay FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Kansas City Current (16-2-1, 49 pts., 1st place) notched a 2-0 victory over Bay FC (4-5-10, 17 pts., 12th place) Saturday night at PayPal Park, capping a night of milestones and inching closer to securing a home postseason match at CPKC Stadium. Forward Michelle Cooper scored the game-winning goal in the 45th minute on a feed from defender Hailie Mace, who made her 100th National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season appearance. After maintaining a one-goal lead throughout the final half, forward Temwa Chawinga sealed the match in the second minute of second-half stoppage time with a breakaway opportunity.

The match was head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski's 100th NWSL regular season victory, becoming just the second coach in the league's 13-year history to reach the milestone. His first career victory was on April 26, 2013; Saturday was his 203rd regular season game coached.

The victory also marked the Current's ninth road win of the 2025 NWSL regular season, a new single-season league record. Kansas City matched its club record for wins in a single regular season, first set last year with 16. Additionally, the team earned its seventh consecutive shutout and extended its franchise record - and set a new NWSL record - for consecutive regular season shutout minutes with 632.

"Obviously it's always nice when you win and the 100th win, it's nice, but it's something that I personally don't think much of," said Andonovski. "Having this win being our 16th this season is what means a lot more than anything else. Hopefully we can string a couple more wins here and solidify home field advantage."

Midfielder Debinha nearly put the Current ahead in the eighth minute after midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta won the ball in midfield before launching a forward pass for defender Izzy Rodriguez down the left wing. Rodriguez found forward Bia Zaneratto at the top of the penalty area, and Zaneratto held the ball up before playing it through to Debinha, whose shot attempt ultimately went wide.

The Current continued to press for the opening goal as the first half progressed and, in the 11th minute, Rodriguez lifted a cross towards the back post for Cooper, whose downward header was met with a diving save from Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. The loose ball fell to Zaneratto in the penalty area and her effort evaded Silkowitz but was cleared off the goal line by midfielder Joelle Anderson. Seconds later, Silkowitz made a sprawling save to deny a one-on-one opportunity with Chawinga.

In the 26th minute, Chawinga again broke free from the Bay FC defense after Debinha curled a through ball for the forward to chase, but a kick save from Silkowitz kept Chawinga's effort out of the net. The home goalkeeper made her fifth save of the first half in the 44th minute when midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta controlled a long diagonal ball from Mace inside the penalty area. LaBonta twisted around a Bay FC defender and fired a shot on goal, but Silkowitz corralled the ball to keep the match level.

The Current finally broke through for their opening goal as the first half waned. Mace kickstarted the sequence from just behind midfield, lofting a through ball down the right wing for Cooper who chased it down inside the Bay FC penalty area. With her first touch, Cooper bypassed a defender with a cut towards the center before firing a low, left-footed strike that fizzed past Silkowitz and into the bottom right corner of the net. Cooper's goal marked the last action of the opening half as Kansas City took a one-goal lead into the locker room.

The goal marked Cooper's fifth of the 2025 regular season and the club's league-best 24th first half goal so far this season. Mace recorded her fifth assist of the season, which moves her into a tie for the league lead and extended her own club record to 11 career regular season assists.

Kansas City continued to generate scoring opportunities as the second half progressed. In the 48th minute, Cooper fired a shot from distance just high of goal and a shot on target from Debinha was later denied by Silkowirz in the 66th minute. Defensively, the Current made several key interventions in the late stages of the contest, including pivotal clearances from Rodriguez and Kayla Sharples.

Chawinga then sealed the match in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Nichelle Prince began the play by intercepting the ball near midfield and pushing it forward for Chawinga. Chawinga took the ball on a run from midfield and raced through the Bay FC defense, fending off a defender for a one-on-one opportunity with Silkowitz. Chawinga buried her opportunity with a clinical finish, firing a right-footed strike into the left side netting.

The goal marked Chawinga's 12th of the regular season, and she now regains her lead in the Golden Boot race thanks to her two assists as the tiebreaker. The feed from Prince was her first assist of the season.

Kansas City closed the match out from there to earn the two-goal victory, the club's league-record 12th win by multiple goals this year. The Current also extended their ongoing unbeaten streak to 12 matches. The shutout not only marked the Current's seventh consecutive clean sheet but also extended the club's franchise record to 12 shutouts in 2025, which leads the league.

Saturday's contest was Kansas City's first and only road match of the September slate, and the Current begins a three-match homestand on Saturday, Sept. 13, against the second-place Washington Spirit. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT from CPKC Stadium and will broadcast nationally on ION. The contest will simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge or tune into the KC Current App to hear all the action in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

