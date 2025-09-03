Orlando Pride Defeats L.D. Alajuelense 3-0 in First Concacaf Women's Champions Cup Match

Published on September 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (1-0-0, 3 points) kicked off its 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over L.D. Alajuelense (0-1-1, 1 point) on Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The match marked the Pride's first-ever appearance and victory in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

After a scoreless first half, forward Julie Doyle put the Pride on the board in the 49th minute, delivering a one-touch finish off a deflection from an Alajuelense defender. The goal was Doyle's second of the season across all competitions. The Pride would double its advantage 15 minutes later as defender Carson Pickett scored her first goal of the season, delivering a left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box that soared into the top right corner of the net. Midfielder Viviana Villacorta provided the assist on the finish, her first of the season.

In the 81st minute, forward Simone Jackson recorded her first professional goal to extend the Pride's lead to three. Summer Yates provided the assist on the finish, her first of the tournament and second of the season across all competitions.

The match was also notable as midfielder Luana made her first appearance for the Pride since March 29, 2024, entering as a 70th-minute substitute. Her return follows a courageous battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, diagnosed last year. Luana underwent chemotherapy at Orlando Health Cancer Institute, the Club's official medical partner, and was officially removed from the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list on August 2.

49' Julie Doyle - ORL 1, LDA 0

64' Carson Pickett (Viviana Villacorta) - ORL 2, LDA 0

81' Simone Jackson (Summer Yates) - ORL 3, LDA 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"It was a really pleasing result, filled with a lot of positives of the game. First of all, getting a win and getting that feeling back. Secondly, scoring some goals as well, which we've needed. I think the biggest highlight of tonight was getting Luana back onto the field. I think that was a really special moment for everyone. For her to go through what she's been through and go onto the field and show her class was so pleasing to see. A lot of really good moments today."

Match Notes:

Midfielder Luana made her first appearance for the Pride since March 29, 2024, after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and successfully completing her treatment.

Forward Simone Jackson recorded her first professional goal in the 81st minute of the match.

Defender Carson Pickett scored her first goal of the season for the Pride and her second goal since joining the Pride.

Midfielder Viviana Villacorta recorded her first assist of the season, providing the helper on Pickett's goal.

Forward Julie Doyle scored her second goal of the season across all competitions.

Forward Summer Yates secured her first assist of the tournament and her second assist of the year across all competitions.

Doyle's goal marked the Pride's first-ever goal in the W Concacaf Champions Cup.

Coming on as a second half substitute, Elyse Bennett made her debut with the Pride after signing with the Club earlier in the week.

Grace Chanda made her first start for the Pride after making her debut earlier this season on April 19. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will hit the road to take on Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Martin Stadium. That match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK McKinley Crone; D Oihane (c) (Emily Sams 61'), Cori Dyke, Zara Chavoshi, Grace Chanda; M Ally Lemos (Luana 70'), Viviana Villacorta, Summer Yates (Elyse Bennett 82'); F Simone Jackson (Ally Watt 82'), Prisca Chilufya (Carson Pickett 46'), Julie Doyle

Substitutes Not Used: GK Anna Moorhouse, Cossette Morché; D Kylie Nadaner; M Haley McCutcheon

LD Alajuelense - GK Noelia Bermúdez; D Gabriela Guillén, Fabiola Villalobos, Marilenis Oporta, María Paula Coto; M Emilie Valenciano (c) (Keilyn Gómez 80'), Mariela Campos (Maria Paula Arce 80'), Viviana Chinchilla (Yeslim Alvarado 79'); F Katheryn Arroyo (Yoanka Villanueva 54'), Sofía Varela, Kenia Rangel (Sianyf Agüero 58')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Dayana Perez; D Valery Sandoval; F Anyela Mesén, Wyzangel Lopez

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sept. 2, 2025

Attendance: 1,710

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 66.5%

LDA - 33.5%

Shots:

ORL - 36

LDA - 7

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 10

LDA - 1

Fouls:

ORL - 7

LDA - 7

Offsides:

ORL - 2

LDA - 1

Corners:

ORL - 13

LDA - 1







