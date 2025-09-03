Whitham to Make First Gotham Start

Teenage forward Mak Whitham will make her first competitive start in a match for Gotham FC on Tuesday evening, leading the line against El Salvador's Alianza FC in the group stage of the 25-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Already the youngest player to appear in a Gotham match, which she did at just 13 years old, the 15-year-old Whitham will be the youngest player to start a game for the club in its decade-plus history.

Whitham represents one of nine changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team following its 2-0 win at Orlando on Friday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Las Delicias in Santa Tecla.

The match will be streamed on Paramount+ and the CBS Golazo Network.

The reigning cup champion, Gotham FC (1-0-0, 3 points) shares first place atop Group B with NWSL rival Washington Spirit, which plays tomorrow evening vs. Vancouver Rise Academy. Washington topped Alianza, 7-0, to lead the group on goal differential.

Whitham has come off the bench six times in NWSL play and was a substitute in the 2-1 win over CF Monterrey to open Concacaf W Champions Cup play on Aug. 20. She has played 59 minutes in the NWSL after becoming the youngest player to enter a match in league history in the season opener at Seattle.

Brazilian attacker Geyse and rookie forward Khyah Harper will flank Whitham along the front line. Harper scored the deciding goal vs. Monterrey.

In the midfield, rookies Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky will partner with Nealy Martin. Cook put in a strong performance vs. Monterrey in her debut start for the club. Schupansky, a University of Pittsburgh grad, is tied for the NWSL lead with five assists.

Jess Carter will lead the team in defense, pairing with Kayla Duran, captain Mandy Freeman and Taryn Torres. Shelby Hogan will start again in goal - her second start in the group stage.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Ryan Campbell; defenders Bruninha and Lilly Reale; midfielders Jaelin Howell and Josie Hasbo; and forwards Katie Stengel, Gabi Portilho and Midge Purce.

Gotham FC lineup at Alianza FC

1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (C)

19 - Kayla Duran

27 - Jess Carter

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

14 - Nealy Martin

21 - Sofia Cook

34 - Khyah Harper

17 - Mak Whitham

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 4 - Lilly Reale, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 23 - Midge Purce, 28 - Katie Stengel







