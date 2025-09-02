Bay FC Falls 2-1 at Angel City FC in Labor Day Matchup

Published on September 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Bay FC fell 2-1 Monday night at Angel City FC in a Labor Day matchup at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. After the two squads traded goals in the first half and went into the break knotted at 1-1, each side saw opportunities in the second half. Angel City would net the winner in the 77th minute to take all three points.

"Our team showed a lot of character again, being down and coming back and tying the game up," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "I thought we were very good in the first half and created several opportunities. The second half became a bit more of a transitional game. We just keep battling, every single game we're so close, they continue to believe. We've got a lot of games left to go get three points."

Heavy press from Angel City put Bay FC on the back foot early on. A flurry of opportunities by the hosts challenged Bay FC's backline ahead of the ten-minute mark but were sent away from a strong display of collective defending. Angel City was rewarded for its early efforts in the 12th minute when rookie Riley Tiernan slotted one through after carrying into the penalty area and letting loose a left-footed strike.

Bay FC nearly answered the early score with an equalizer at the 20-minute mark. Forward Rachel Hill got in behind on the break and ran on to a through ball played by forward Racheal Kundananji but was taken down by the goalkeeper before she could get a shot off. Another effort ten minutes later saw defender Alyssa Malonson challenge with a high-paced strike, only to be denied by a goal-line clearance that kept the hosts advantage intact.

Hill would find redemption with an equalizer in the 37th minute to draw Bay FC level. After Kundananji held the ball up and sent the ball towards Hill charging at the far post, the New Hampshire native put it through for her second score this season.

Defender Sydney Collins entered at the halftime break for Kelli Hubly, marking her Bay FC debut. The change helped Bay FC control the tempo early in the second half as the Cal product distributed from the back. The club nearly pulled ahead in the 55th minute, as a curling shot by Kundananji nearly missed the upper corner after Caroline Conti intercepted and found the Zambian in stride.

Wide-open play would continue after the hour mark, with Angel City coming close to a go-ahead score on a trio of occasions. The hosts would go ahead in the 77th minute when Maira Mieuhes headed through a corner kick served by Miyabi Moriya.

Bay FC is back at home next weekend to host first-place Kansas City Current at PayPal Park Saturday, September 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast on ION as the nightcap of its NWSL doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. PT. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Angel City FC v Bay FC

September 1, 2025

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Kickoff: 6:07 p.m. PT

Weather: 80 degrees, clear

Attendance: 14,971

Discipline

LA - Hodge (caution) 34'

BAY - Malonson (caution) 47'

BAY - Dydasco (caution) 50'

Scoring Summary

LA - Tiernan (Vignola) 12'

BAY - Hill 37'

LA - Niehues (Moriya) 77'

Goals 1 2 F

Angel City FC 1 1 2

Bay FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson (Moreau 63'), Anderson, Hubly (Collins 45'), Dydasco, Conti (Bailey 78'), Shepherd (Bebar 72'), Huff, Boade (C), Hill (Lema 63'), Kundananji

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Paulson, Courtnall, Pickett

Angel City FC: Seabert, Gorden (C), Reid, Shores, Thompson (Moriya 59'), Vignola (Press 86'), Hammond, Hodge (Niehues 59'), Fuller, Jonsdottir, Tiernan

Unused Substitutes: Stambaugh, Doorsoun, Nabet, Riley, Anderson







