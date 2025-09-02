Bay FC Agrees to Transfer Forward Asisat Oshoala to Al Hilal

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that the club and Al Hilal have reached an agreement on a transfer of forward Asisat Oshoala to the Saudi Women's Premier League side. The Nigerian international leaves Bay FC ranked in the top five of nearly every club offensive record, and the club's top goal-scorer with seven scores in the inaugural season.

"Asisat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day," said Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter. "She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season. We wish her nothing but success as she takes this next step in her career with Al-Hilal."

Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of the inaugural 2024 season from storied Spanish side FC Barcelona. She came stateside with 120 career professional goals, two UEFA Women's Champions' League titles and as a six-time winner of the Women's African Footballer of the Year award.

Her debut NWSL campaign saw her net seven scores across 1,874 minutes, including the first goal in club history in the 17th minute of the club's first-ever match at Angel City FC March 17, 2024. She added one more goal in the first playoff match in club history Nov. 10, 2024. The score was an 84th minute go-ahead tally vs. Washington Spirit in the 2024 quarterfinals.

In 2025 Oshoala had appeared in 12 matches and tallied 458 minutes domestically. She represented Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, helping her home country take home the title with a goal across four appearances at the tournament.

