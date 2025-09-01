The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. L.D. Alajuelense - Sep. 2, 2025

Published on September 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Paramount+

The Pride will kick off its campaign in the Concacaf W Champions Cup on Tuesday as it welcomes L.D. Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division for its first Group Stage match.

Tuesday evening's W Champions Cup showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the Pride and L.D. Alajuelense.

The Pride qualified for the Concacaf W Champions Cup after finishing first in the 2024 NWSL standings as the top three teams in the league received an automatic qualification for the tournament. Quote of the Week:

"It is a historic day for the Orlando Pride. We are hoping that a lot of fans come out and support us, it is a big, big game for all of us. For ourselves, we want to bounce back from some disappointing results. It gives us a great opportunity to move on from last Friday's game. It will also give players an opportunity to go out there and express themselves and put themselves in a position to go out and win the game. To play these international games is not something that comes around often so we want to take advantage of that. It is something that we deserve because of what we achieved last year, and we are super excited to be a part of this fantastic competition."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 (8/29/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Esther González, Jaelin Howell

L.D. Alajuelense's Last Matchup: Alajuelense 3, Municipal Pococí 0 (8/28/25, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto)

Goal-Scorers: Sofia Varela, Katherine Arroyo Arias, Fabiola Villalobos

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

Last Matchup: None

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC

Date & Time: Sunday, Sep. 7, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium

Broadcast: NWSL+, Paramount+

