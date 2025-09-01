Gotham FC Looks to Build on Strong Start in Concacaf W Champions Cup

Published on September 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







SANTA TECLA, El Salvador - Fresh off a victory over reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride on Friday, Gotham FC shifts its focus back to the Concacaf W Champions Cup, aiming to secure a second consecutive group-stage win when it faces Alianza on Tuesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on Paramount+.

The match marks Gotham's second appearance in the 2025-26 edition of the tournament. In its opener on Aug. 20, Gotham earned a 2-1 win over CF Monterrey. Defender Bruninha opened the scoring, while forward Khyah Harper netted the game-winner in the 24th minute.

Gotham FC remains unbeaten in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, with Tuesday marking the club's eighth match in the competition. The fixture also represents Gotham's first-ever trip to El Salvador and its first meeting with Alianza.

Alianza, winners of the 2025 Clausura of La Primera División, made its group-stage debut with a 7-0 loss to the Washington Spirit at Estadio Las Delicias- the same venue that will host Tuesday's match.

Following the trip to El Salvador, Gotham FC will return home to prepare for a coast-to-coast clash against Angel City FC on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Key Points:

Gotham FC will look to open the Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage with back-to-back wins for the first time in club history, after recording one win and one draw through its first two group matches in last season's tournament.

The club has scored in all but one of its matches in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, including three occasions in which it tallied at least four goals in group stage competition.

Gotham will also be aiming for its fourth clean sheet in tournament history, having recorded three shutouts in four group stage matches during last year's edition.

The club claimed victory in both of its group stage matches on the road last season, defeating Costa Rican side Alajuelense and Jamaican side Frazsiers Whip.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.