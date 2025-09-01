Gotham FC Signs England Youth International Forward Princess Ademiluyi

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has agreed to a deal to sign England youth national team forward Princess Ademiluyi from West Ham United for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Ademiluyi, 19, signed her first professional contract with West Ham in July 2024, becoming the first player to progress through the West Ham Foundation's Player Pathway, sign a professional contract and appear for the club's senior team.

She spent the first half of the 2024-25 season on loan with Charlton Athletic, making 13 appearances in all competitions, before returning to West Ham in January and making six substitute appearances in the Women's Super League.

Ademiluyi made her club debut for West Ham in May 2023 at just 16 years old, coming on as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion.

On the international stage, she has represented England at the U-19 level, including at the 2025 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship, where she scored the opening goal in England's first match of the tournament against the Netherlands.







