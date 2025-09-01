CONCACAF W Champions Cup: Know Your Opponent: LD Alajuelense

The Orlando Pride are set to kick off their 2025-26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup campaign against LD Alajuelense Femenil at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 2, from Inter&Co Stadium. Fans can pick up tickets to watch the match here.

Learn more about the Pride's first opponent of the annual continental women's football club competition

LD Alajuelense

Founded in 2019, LD Alajuelense Femenil, also known as Las Leonas, have cemented themselves as the powerhouse of Costa Rican women's soccer. They are the only team in the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division to win two undefeated championships in back-to-back seasons, and to win three or more league championships. They've also won the UNCAF Women's Interclub Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

As of 2024, they've been ranked sixth in CONCACAF and 41st in the world by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, which is the highest ranking for any club from Costa Rica or Central America.

Las Leonas were the lone Central American side to earn a win in the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup, defeating Jamaican side Frazsiers Whip.

They play their home games at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, with a capacity of nearly 18,000.

The team is coached by Wilmer López, who has guided them to sustained success at the national level.

Their youth development is a standout: since 2022, the club is the only one in Costa Rica to field women's teams at all youth levels.

Tuesday's match marks Alajuelense's second Group Stage match in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup after playing to a scoreless draw with Mexican side Club América on Aug. 21 in Costa Rica. Goalkeeper Noelia Bermúdez earned a clean sheet and made eight saves in the match.







