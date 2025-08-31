Orlando Pride Signs Forward Elyse Bennett

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-6-4, 28 points) and forward Elyse Bennett have agreed to a short-term contract, it was announced today. Bennett, a free agent with proven experience across multiple NWSL clubs, joins the Pride through the rest of the 2025 season.

"We're excited to bring Elyse into our environment," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "She's a player with tremendous upside, and her experience across multiple systems and clubs gives her a unique perspective that we value. Elyse's energy, professionalism and attacking instincts will be a great fit for our locker room and our style of play."

Bennett, 25, arrives in Orlando following stints with Kansas City Current, OL Reign and San Diego Wave FC. Over her three-year professional career, Bennett has made 56 league appearances, tallying five goals and multiple assists, including a standout performance in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup where she recorded four assists in her first six matches, earning NWSL Player of the Week honors while with the Current.

Bennett was originally selected 7th overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft by the Kansas City Current. She was later acquired by OL Reign in early 2023 and selected by Utah Royals FC in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft before being traded to the San Diego Wave.

Before turning pro, Bennett enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at Washington State University, where she played from 2017 to 2021. She made 93 appearances, scoring 26 goals, and was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team in her final season. Her fifth year saw career highs in goals (10), shots (93) and minutes played (1,557) for the Cougars.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs forward Elyse Bennett to a short-term contact through the 2025 season.

Elyse Bennett

Position: Forward

Number: 27

Height: 5-10

Born: December 27, 1999

Hometown: Lake Forest, Ill.

Citizenship: USA







