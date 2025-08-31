Preview: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Chicago Stars FC (1-9-7, 10 pts) heads to the nation's capital to face off with the Washington Spirit (9-4-4, 31 pts), August 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The Stars look to keep their undefeated streak alive for another match, while the Spirit will fight to sweep Chicago in regular season for the second-consecutive year. Fans can join the Stars and watch the two clubs battle it out at Chicago Stars FC's Summer Fest, presented by Sloan Valve Company. Starting at 1 p.m. CT, fans from around Chicago are invited to join the club for fun, games, a live DJ, a watch party and more at 1508 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, Illinois, 60628.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago's Ludmila scored the fastest hat trick in league history to tie North Carolina, 3-3

WAS: Washington beat Bay FC on the road, 2-3

Storylines

Stars and Spirits: It's time for a clash in the nation's capital and the Spirit versus the visiting Stars is shaping up to be a good one. Both sides are on undefeated streaks, with Washington recording two wins and three draws since their last loss June 15 and Chicago drawing their last four since coming back from the NWSL break. The Stars' last two draws have felt more like wins, as the team refused to let a short week get to them, coming back from a 3-0 deficit on the road to tie 3-3 against Seattle Reign FC August 18 and a hat trick from Ludmila August 22 bringing Chicago's final score against the North Carolina Courage to 3-3 as well. Though Washington finding more wins gives them a 21-point lead over the Stars in the standings, the two clubs find themselves statistically close in many ways leading into the matchup. Chicago has a 75.10% passing accuracy compared to Washington's 78.04%, but the Stars come out on top in shooting accuracy, with 53.54% of their shots on target as opposed to the Spirit's 48.05%. Additionally, Chicago has a slightly higher duel success rate, 51.60% to Washington's 50.50%, even though the Spirit have won five more duels (807 total) than the Stars (802). As a win for Chicago has seemingly been brewing for quite some time and securing three points has felt mere inches away in the Stars' last couple of matches, could August 31 finally be the day the Stars bring victory back to Chicago?

It's the Ludmila Show: It's Ludmila's world, we're all just living in it. If you missed it, the Brazilian goal-scoring virtuoso made history last Friday night, putting away the fastest hat trick in NWSL history. In just 10 minutes and nine seconds, Ludmila found the back of the net with her left foot, right foot and her head for a 'perfect' hat trick, with all three goals combining for just 0.39 expected goals. The second and third goal were both equalizers, earning Chicago a point at home. The first goal, complete with her signature back flip, went on to earn the São Paulo native Week 17 Goal of the Week, while the hat trick earned her Player of the Week. Add her August 18 goal to the tally and Ludmila scored four goals in four days - talk about a productive week.

On the Move: The Chicago Stars roster has seen some movement over the last week. Bad news first: unfortunately, forward Shea Groom has been placed on the season-ending injury list for the remainder of 2025. Groom sustained a lower leg injury in the 28th minute of Chicago's August 18 match against Seattle Reign FC and was ruled out for the season after further evaluation. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Shea! On a lighter note, the Stars have welcomed two new faces throughout this week: midfielder, Meg Boade, and forward, Ivonne Chacón. Boade may be familiar to NWSL fans, as she has had professional stints with the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC. Additionally, Boade was a Northwestern Wildcat from 2020-2023 before transferring to UCLA for her final collegiate season in 2023, and is the sister of Tess Boade, a midfielder at Bay FC. Chacón is a Colombian international joining the Stars from Levante U.D. in Spain. Chacón earned her first called up to the Colombian Women's National Team in 2022 and was named to Colombia's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup team. Most recently at the international level, Chacón joined Colombia for the 2025 She Believes Cup, making two appearances off the bench. Welcome to the Stars, Meg and Ivonne!







