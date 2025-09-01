Chicago Stars FC Earn Fifth-Consecutive Draw in 1-1 Tie against Washington Spirit

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC tied the Washington Spirit, 1-1, today to earn the team's fifth-consecutive draw, a National Women's Soccer League record. Forward, Ludmila, scored the team's lone goal, her fifth in three consecutive matches, all coming in the second half of those matches. The team now looks forward to playing at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, September 7, at 2 p.m. CT.

The Chicago Stars took the pitch on a warm and sunny day in the nation's capital to take on the Washington Spirit. The Stars lined up with a few changes to the starting xi, with Sam Cary Angel making her NWSL regular-season debut and Julia Grosso and Ludmila returning to the starting lineup. Both teams looked to make an impact early with Chicago taking the attack straight to Washington with a couple of shots from forward, Jameese Joseph, that missed the target. The Stars continued possessing the ball and trading attacks with the Spirit for the first 20 minutes, but then Washington showed why they are second on the league table and hit the Stars with an offensive barrage. The Spirit's most dangerous opportunity came in the 23rd minute from a free kick that found the head of a Washington attacker forcing Alyssa Naeher to make an incredible save. Chicago withstood the shift in momentum by throwing themselves in front of every shot they could to stop the Spirit. Right before the half, Chicago had their best chance when Ludmila sent a looping ball behind the defense to Ally Schlegel who took a shot at goal but went straight to the keeper, Aubrey Kingsbury.

If the first half was the Spirit and Stars throwing jabs, the second was filled with haymakers. The Stars came out looking to attack again, but in the 57th minute Trinity Rodman got the ball up the left side, took it to the goal line before sending a low cross into the box and after a few ricochets the ball landed in front of Sofia Cantore who put the ball away to give the Spirit the lead. Having been in this position before, the Stars put their head down and continued to work. Their efforts paid off in the 68th minute. Washington played the ball back to their defenders, but the pass was off the mark and rolled into space. Chicago's Ludmila got on her horse and ran the ball down forcing Aubrey Kingsbury to come off her line, but Ludmila in top form sent the ball past Kingsbury and tied the match for Chicago. Almost 20 minutes later, the Stars almost replicated the goal when Leilanni Nesbeth sent a through ball to Nádia Gomes who took it to the top of the 18-yard box and took a shot, but this time Kingsbury got a hand on the ball. Both teams continued to battle to the end, but neither was able to get the winning goal.

MATCH NOTES:

Anders Jacobson made his debut as interim head coach for the Chicago Stars today

Defender, Samantha Angel made her first NWSL regular-season start today

Chicago's four corner kicks in the first half were the most in a half for the team

Today's goal was the 5th for Ludmila in three-consecutive matches

Ludmila's last five goals have come in the second halves of matches

Ludmila's last five goals are the most in a three-match span for Chicago since 2019 (Sam Kerr)

Ludmila now has nine goals on the season, and is third in the NWSL race for the golden boot behind Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga in second with 11 goals and Esther Gonzalez in first with 12 goals

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride, September 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

WAS 0 1 1

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

WAS: 57' Cantore

CHI: 68' Ludmila

Disciplinary Report

WAS:

CHI: 22' Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card)

Lineups

WAS: Aubrey Kingsbury, Kate Wiesner (77' Leicy Santos), Tara McKeown, Esme Morgan, Gabrielle Carle, Rebeca Bernal (86' Courtney Brown), Trinity Rodman (58' Gift Monday), Hal Hershfelt, Narumi Miura (46' Paige Metayer), Croix Bethune (77' Deborah Abiodun), Sofia Cantore

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Samantha Angel (72' Ava Cook), Maitane (72' Leilanni Nesbeth), Bea Franklin (90+4' Micayla Johnson), Jameese Joseph (81' Nádia Gomes), Julia Grosso, Ludmila, Ally Schlegel







