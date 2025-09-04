Ludmila Voted National Women's Soccer League Player of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward, Ludmila, was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) August Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, the league announced today.

Ludmila earns the Player of the Month award following a record-breaking August, finishing the month with five goals scored off six shots on target and securing the fastest hat trick in league history August 22. The five goals accumulated just 0.96 expected goals in total and brought the Brazilian's account to a team-high nine goals scored. Ludmila now ranks third in the NWSL Golden Boot race, just three goals behind the league leader, Gotham FC's Esther.

Ludmila was Chicago's comeback queen in August, beginning her run of five goals in three matches in Seattle during Monday night football action August 18. After the Stars found themselves down 3-0 against Seattle Reign FC, the São Paulo native got the Stars on the board in the 73rd minute, spurring what would become a stunning three-goal comeback for Chicago that finished in a 3-3 draw. The Stars faced little rest, playing again August 22, but Ludmila was unphased. Chicago once again found themselves down, this time 2-0, against the North Carolina Courage, but Ludmila put the Stars back in the match in the 76th minute before scoring the equalizer five minutes later. North Carolina quickly pulled ahead again, but Ludmila wasn't done, equalizing the match for a second time, with just 10 minutes and nine seconds between the first and final goals of the 'perfect' hat trick. With another 3-3 draw under their belt thanks to the Brazilian, Chicago visited the Washington Spirit to close out the month August 31. Eleven minutes after Washington scored the opening goal Sunday afternoon, Ludmila stepped up again for the Stars, making the Spirit pay for an errant pass in the 68th minute and tying up the match 1-1 to secure Chicago's fifth-consecutive draw. The first Chicago Star to score a hat trick since Sam Kerr in 2019, Ludmila now also becomes the first Chicago Star to win Player of the Month since Kerr's 2019 May and September Player of the Month honors.

Ludmila and the Chicago Stars begin September with a takeover of the North Shore, hosting the club's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match against the Orlando Pride September 7 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. For more information and tickets, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets.

The NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based on performances during regular season matches.







