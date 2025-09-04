Washington Spirit and Audi of America's DC Dealer Groups Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit today announced a multi-year partnership with Audi of America's DC Dealer Groups. United by a shared commitment to excellence and performance, the partnership will spotlight what it means to push boundaries on the pitch and on the road.

"Audi is an iconic brand known for high performance, precision, and forward-thinking, values that align perfectly with our club and our athletes," said Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Washington Spirit. "Together, we're creating impactful matchday experiences that celebrate standout performances and bring our fans even closer to the game."

As part of the partnership, Audi will present the "High Performer of the Match", an award given after each game to the Spirit player who delivers an MVP-level performance. The initiative will celebrate the standout athletes driving the team's success and will energize fans around every home match.

This collaboration reflects Audi and the Spirit's shared dedication to innovation, community engagement, and the advancement of women's professional sports. Together, the two will deliver immersive fan experiences and dynamic in-stadium activations designed to inspire the next generation of athletes and supporters. The partnership also reinforces Audi's ongoing support of soccer in the U.S. and the brand's commitment to empowering local communities through meaningful connections

Each season, Spirit fans will have the opportunity to engage with Audi through VIP sweepstakes, premium matchday experiences, and interactive touchpoints throughout Audi field. Highlights of the partnership include:

In-stadium Audi vehicle displays and branding

Activation opportunities for Audi Southern Region Dealers at select home games

Ongoing signage and digital display throughout the Spirit season

The Washington Spirit's next home match is on September 7 at Audi Field against Seattle Reign FC. For the full schedule, theme night details, and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.