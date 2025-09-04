Utah Royals FC Releases Macey Fraser and Extends Abby Boyan

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the extension of midfielder Abby Boyan until the end of the 2025 NWSL season.

Boyan arrived in Utah following a season in Denmark's top division with AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold. Boyan scored twice and assisted once in her first professional season. The former University of Georgia standout started all 93 games for the Bulldogs. Across her five seasons, she tallied 17 goals and 18 assists which lead to her being named First Team All-SEC in 2020 and 2021, and Second Team All-SEC in 2021.

Utah Royals FC also announces the mutual termination of contract with Macey Fraser allowing the midfielder to pursue other opportunities.

Arriving to the Wasatch side from Wellington Phoenix Fraser appeared 9 times across two seasons with the Royals, earning four starts and logging 400 minutes with the club.

During her time as a Royal, Fraser received a call up to New Zealand's senior 22-player squad for the 2024 summer Olympics and made her Olympic debut but was forced to come off due to injury in the Football Ferns' opening game against Canada.

Fraser received her last call up during the February FIFA international break, featuring in both matches against Costa Rica. She started in the first game ending in a 1-1 tie against and recorded the game-winning assist off the bench in New Zealand's 1-0 victory.

Utah Royals FC finishes its three-game road trip against North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT before returning home to face Houston Dash on September 16 at 4:00 p.m. MT.







