Utah Royals FC Releases Macey Fraser and Extends Abby Boyan
Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the extension of midfielder Abby Boyan until the end of the 2025 NWSL season.
Boyan arrived in Utah following a season in Denmark's top division with AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold. Boyan scored twice and assisted once in her first professional season. The former University of Georgia standout started all 93 games for the Bulldogs. Across her five seasons, she tallied 17 goals and 18 assists which lead to her being named First Team All-SEC in 2020 and 2021, and Second Team All-SEC in 2021.
Utah Royals FC also announces the mutual termination of contract with Macey Fraser allowing the midfielder to pursue other opportunities.
Arriving to the Wasatch side from Wellington Phoenix Fraser appeared 9 times across two seasons with the Royals, earning four starts and logging 400 minutes with the club.
During her time as a Royal, Fraser received a call up to New Zealand's senior 22-player squad for the 2024 summer Olympics and made her Olympic debut but was forced to come off due to injury in the Football Ferns' opening game against Canada.
Fraser received her last call up during the February FIFA international break, featuring in both matches against Costa Rica. She started in the first game ending in a 1-1 tie against and recorded the game-winning assist off the bench in New Zealand's 1-0 victory.
Utah Royals FC finishes its three-game road trip against North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT before returning home to face Houston Dash on September 16 at 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Ludmila Voted National Women's Soccer League Player of the Month - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Welcomes the Portland Thorns - Racing Louisville FC
- Utah Royals FC Releases Macey Fraser and Extends Abby Boyan - Utah Royals FC
- Ashley Hatch: 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Announces Ticketing Information for 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel - Kansas City Current
- Vlatko Andonovski Chosen as August's NWSL Coach of the Month - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit and Audi of America's DC Dealer Groups Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Washington Spirit
- 2026 Orlando Pride Season Ticket Memberships Now Available - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Releases Macey Fraser and Extends Abby Boyan
- Utah Royals FC Strengthens Attack with Signing of Lara Prašnikar
- Mandy McGlynn Goalkeeping Heroics on Full Display as 16-Year Old KK Ream Makes History
- Royals Claim Second Win of 2025 as 16-Year-Old KK Ream Nets Game-Winner
- Utah Royals Visit Pacific Northwest to Face Portland Thorns FC