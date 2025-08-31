Utah Royals FC Strengthens Attack with Signing of Lara Prašnikar

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of Slovenian international striker Lara Prašnikar from German side Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee through 2027, making her the first Slovenian to ever play in the NWSL.

In order to be roster compliant, the Royals have also acquired a 2025 international spot from Orlando Pride in exchange for $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

Prašnikar arrives in Utah following a prolific career in the German Frauen-Bundesliga, most recently with Eintracht Frankfurt, where she recorded 44 goals in 122 appearances from 2020 to 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Lara to Utah and look forward to having her as part of this group. She will be a key part of the future of this club as we continue to build for success. She is a proven goalscorer, who is also strong at assisting for her team at both international and club level." said Kelly Cousins, Utah Royals FC Sporting Director. "As we navigate through our second year back in the league, it's important to us to have the right people on the team and Lara will bring veteran experience from a high level."

The Slovenian forward began her career at Šmartno, where she and fellow Slovenian international Lana Golob played alongside boys due to the club not having a women's team. She then joined Rudar Škale, making her debut on August 25, 2013, in a 5-0 victory over Velesovo Cerklje, scoring a brace. Over three seasons at the club, she tallied an impressive 77 goals in just 55 league matches.

In August 2016, Prašnikar signed with Turbine Potsdam, where she notched 31 goals in 65 matches across domestic competitions. Her consistent scoring form earned her a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2020, where she became one of the league's most reliable attacking threats.

She was recognized for her performances on multiple occasions, being named Slovenian Women's Footballer of the Year in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Prašnikar led her country and all 2025 Euros Qualifiers goal scorers, finding the back of the net 9 times in 8 matches. Following a successful individual campaign with the national team she brought her international tally to 48 goals and in 88 senior appearances.

With her proven finishing ability and attacking presence, Prašnikar now brings her goal-scoring instincts to the Royals' frontline as the club continues to strengthen its roster.

Utah Royals FC finishes its three-game road trip against North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT before returning home to face Houston Dash on September 16 at 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







