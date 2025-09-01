Spirit Settles for 1-1 Draw against Chicago Stars FC

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit split the points in Sunday's match after a 1-1 draw against Chicago Stars FC. Over 16,600 fans showed up to the Washington Spirit's annual Pride match, a top ten attendance in club history. Deborah Abiodun made her NWSL debut and Trinity Rodman made her first start at Audi Field in over five months.

The opening whistle cued quick shots from both teams, setting the stage for a competitive match. An early combination at the top and an attempt from Trinity Rodman fueled the Spirit's momentum forward. In the 15th minute, a flurry of headers in front of Chicago keeper Alyssa Naeher had the home crowd on the edge of their seats, but the Spirit wasn't able to find the back of the net.

Beginning in the 21st minute, the Spirit had several strong attacking chances. First, midfielder Croix Bethune sent a picture perfect cross into the box for forward Sofia Cantore but the Italian just missed it with a header attempt. Three minutes later, the Spirit connected on a header attempt from close range but Naeher made a highlight save to keep Washington off the scoreboard.

The Spirit's defense held strong against a few of Chicago's runs through the middle. Tara McKeown chased attackers down to prevent breakaways, refusing to let them get close to the goal. During the last fifteen minutes of the first half, 48% of action was in the Chicago final third.

The second half started with Paige Metayer substituting in for Narumi Miura, along with a torrent of energy. The Spirit pressured the Stars defense immediately out of the locker rooms and, 12 minutes later, the side was rewarded. In the 57th minute, Rodman dashed up the left side and crossed the ball past defenders along the endline. After a bobble off Metayer's foot, Cantore was able to spin and rocket a shot past the keeper. This was Cantore's second league goal since transferring to the NWSL.

Despite the Spirit attack taking up residency in Chicago's final third and peppering Naeher with shots, Stars forward Ludmila made the Spirit pay for an errant pass in the 67th minute and leveled the score. Sprinting toward a loose ball near midfield with only one defender to beat, Ludmila made a run down the field into the Spirit box and found an equalizer with a one-on-one goal.

Making herself the center target for most attempts, Cantore got her foot or head on many of the Spirit's close calls, including one in the 72nd minute off a service from Gift Monday but was wide of the frame. In the 82nd minute, another quick breakaway by the Stars forced Aubrey Kingsbury far off her line, making a point-saving one-on-one save at the top of the box.

In stoppage time, the Spirit dialed up the attack. Cantore dodged around the Stars keeper, and sent the ball across the net where it bounced around until Metayer got a foot on it, just missing the target. Metayer had two shot attempts in stoppage time. Threatening a second goal, one final push propelled by a pass from Cantore to a streaking McKeown brought the Spirit close, but the final whistle blew and closed out a 1-1 draw.

The Spirit remains in second place on the NWSL table with eight matches to go. Next up, Washington will play its second group stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup at Audi Field on Wednesday night, hosting Vancouver Rise FC Academy. Next weekend, the Spirit will host Seattle Reign FC in a return to league play on Sunday, September 7 at 4 p.m. EDT. Tickets to both matches are available here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. EDT

Weather: Clear, high-70s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 24 - Esme Morgan; 4 - Rebeca Bernal (16 - Courtney Brown, 86'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 5 - Narumi Miura (26 - Paige Metayer, 46'); 6 - Kate Wiesner (10 - Leicy Santos, 77'); 2 - Trinity Rodman (21 - Gift Monday, 58); 7 - Croix Bethune (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 77'); 27 - Sofia Cantore

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 39 - Chloe Ricketts

CHI: 1 - Alyssa Naeher; 2 - Samantha Angel (7 - Ava Cook, 72'); 3 - Sam Staab; 6 - Kathrin Hendrich; 32 - Taylor Malham; 21 - Julia Grosso; 77 - Maitane (13 - Leilanni Nesbeth, 72'); 20 - Bea Franklin (23 - Micayla Johnson, 90+4'); 14 - Ludmila; 34 - Ally Shlegel; 8 - Jameese Joseph (26 - Nádia Gomes, 81')

Unused Substitutes: 19 - Mackenzie Wood; 22 - Halle Mackiewicz; 11 - Meg Boade; 30 - Camryn Biegalski; 41 - Hannah Anderson

Stats Summary: WAS / CHI

Shots: 15 / 9

Shots On Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 3 /3

Fouls: 6 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Jameese Joseph - 22' - Yellow Card







